Truist Championship Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
The PGA Tour is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.
For the first time since 2018, the Tour is in Philadelphia for the Truist Championship, a signature event. This tournament was formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship and is usually played at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. However, Quail is hosting next week’s PGA Championship; therefore, this one-year detour to Philadelphia Cricket Club.
A 72-player field will tee it up for part of a $20 million purse, with the winner collecting $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points. There is no cut, so everyone will be playing the weekend—and getting paid.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Truist Championship.
2025 Truist Championship Field
World No. 1 and last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner Scottie Scheffler is taking the Truist off, but there is still plenty of firepower.
Headlined by defending champion Rory McIlroy, the top 11 players in the world are teeing it up in Philly, sans Scheffler, and 44 of the top 50.
Sponsor exemptions include Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland.
The six past champions playing this week are McIlroy (2010, 2015, 2021, 2024), Wyndham Clark (2023), Max Homa (2019, 2022), Brian Harman (2017), Fowler (2012) and Lucas Glover (2011).
Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Hojgaard qualified via the Aon Swing 5.
It’ll also be the season debut for Alex Noren, who is returning from a neck and hamstring injury.
2025 Truist Championship Course Preview
Players will be in uncharted waters this week.
This is the first time the PGA Tour will be at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. So there’s no prior data that suggests how the world’s best will fare on this layout.
It should be a good test, though.
“We play a lot of golf courses that are ‘bomb it and go find it.’ You can’t necessarily do that at Philly Cricket,” said Stewart Moore, PGA Tour vice president of championship management. “You have to compare it a bit to a major. It has a special lore.”
The A.W. Tillinghast design is a 7,119-yard, par 70 with an average green size of 5,779 square feet, an average fairway width of 32 yards, water in play on six holes and 118 sand bunkers, the most of any course on Tour this year.
And a player’s short game could be the deciding factor.
“Everyone’s going to be chasing the greens,” said Joie Chitwood, the Executive Director of the tournament. “It’s nice to inject a little variability into it.”
The club was founded in 1854 and held the 1907 and 1910 U.S. Opens. Then, its Wissahickon Course opened in 1922. Keith Foster led a restoration in 2013, consisting of tree management, a complete rebuild of every green and improving the drainage.
Though this is its first PGA Tour event, the Wissahickon Course has hosted the 2015 PGA Professional National Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’s 2016 Kaulig Companies Championship (won by Bernhard Langer) and the 2024 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
Truist Championship History: A Star Is Born
Fifteen years ago, a 20-year-old McIlroy came to the Quail Hollow Championship looking for his maiden PGA Tour win.
He got what he wanted in dramatic and historic fashion.
With three holes left in the final round, McIlroy was two shots outside the cut line. Then, he hit a 4-iron from 206 yards over the water to 6 feet for eagle and made the cut on the number.
“The rest,” McIlroy said, “is history.”
The Northern Irishman shot the low round of the day on both Saturday and Sunday to set the course record with a 10-under 62 and claim a four-shot victory over reigning Masters champion Phil Mickelson. McIlroy finished with fireworks, rolling in a 40-foot birdie putt on the last.
“The last two days, it seemed as if everything had just gone right,” McIlroy said afterward, “You get yourself into sort of a mindset like that, and you just keep going. It’s just been a great day.”
With the victory, he became the youngest Tour winner since Tiger Woods and was the first player to make the cut on the number en route to victory since Chris Couch at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2006.
McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow, including last year. However, his title defense will be in Philadelphia before he goes to Quail the following week for the PGA Championship. Should he win there, he’ll be halfway to the single-season Grand Slam.
How to Watch (All Times EST)
- Thursday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.