Mics Caught Tyrrell Hatton Heavily Complaining About 'Tragic' Hole at DP World Tour Finale
On Friday, Tyrrell Hatton absolutely ripped the 18th hole at the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Going into his final hole, the LIV golfer was 3 under for his round and playing steadily with four birdies and one bogey on his scorecard. His 297-yard drive on 18 left him with 282 into the par 5.
It's unclear exactly what Hatton took issue with about the hole, but he ended up laying up. With water surrounding the green on a 280+ yard shot, it would stand to reason that Tyrrell may have been upset about not having a great opportunity to go for the green in two.
“I despise everything about this hole. A truly awful golf hole," the Englishman was caught saying on a hot mic.
Hatton would lay up and go on to par on the hole. With his 69 in round two, the 33-year-old is one shot back of Antoine Rozner's lead going into the weekend. He will tee it up in the penultimate group on Saturday alongside Joaquin Niemann.