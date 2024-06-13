U.S. Open Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
The 2024 U.S. Open begins on Thursday, June 13 and runs through Sunday, June 16 at Pinehurst Course No. 2 in North Carolina.
With the tournament around the corner, fans can still snag tickets to attend the third golf major of the year to see the top golfers in the world.
There's a variety of tickets fans can purchase to enjoy the event at Pinehurst, ranging from just a single day ticket to multi-day passes to V.I.P. club packages. It all depends what the fan wants to see and do while attending the tournament.
Here's more information about specific ticket prices to attend the 2024 U.S. Open.
U.S. Open Ticket Prices 2024
How Much Does It Cost for a Single Day Pass to the 2024 U.S. Open?
Fans can go just one of the four days to the U.S. Open. If fans want to have the ability to walk the course alongside their favorite golfers for a cheaper price, the gallery tickets are the way to go. The cheapest gallery tickets are selling on the official U.S. Open site for $175 plus fees for Thursday's round, while Saturday's third round is the most expensive ticket for $235 plus fees. Both Friday and Sunday are selling for $225 plus fees.
Resale websites, such as StubHub, are selling tickets at a cheaper rate. For instance, a gallery ticket for Thursday is selling for $117 plus fees, while Saturday's round is set at $175 plus fees.
How Much Does It Cost for a Grandstand Ticket on the 11th Green?
The U.S. Open is selling specific tickets for fans to be able to sit in the grandstand bleachers on the 11th green throughout the tournament. On the official tournament website, Thursday's grandstand tickets are selling for $325 plus fees, while Sunday's final round is selling for $350 plus fees. Both Friday and Saturday are sold out on the website.
Fans will still have access to the entire Pinehurst Course No. 2 with these tickets, they will just have the opportunity to sit on the 11th green. Seating is determined on a first-come, first-serve basis.
How Much Does It Cost for a Daily Garden Ticket?
The U.S. Open also has a special Daily Garden package for this year's tournament. These tickets include access to a reserved area that mimics an outdoor bar. Food and beverage packages can be added on to this ticket.
The Daily Garden tickets for Thursday are selling for $260 plus fees, Friday is sold out, Saturday is selling for $325 plus fees and Sunday is selling for $300 plus fees.
How Much Does It Cost to Sit in the Carolina Club at the 2024 U.S. Open?
The hottest tickets for purchase, and the most expensive, are for the Carolina Club at Pinehurst Course No. 2. These tickets include an air-conditioned facility on the 16th tee box, all-inclusive food and beverage and access to the gallery and Daily Garden.
On the official tournament website, only tickets for Sunday's final round are still available for the Carolina Club, selling at $850 plus fees.