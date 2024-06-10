U.S. Open Future Locations: Where Will the 2025, 2026, 2027 Events Be Held?
The 2024 U.S. Open tees off on Thursday in North Carolina. The annual event is one of the biggest on golf's calendar and a major title every player wants to win. Unlike the Masters, and like the other three majors, the U.S. Open is at a different course every year. What follows is a look at the future sites for the tournament moving forward.
2024 U.S. Open Course
The 2024 U.S. Open is being held at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The site's famed Course No. 2 will be the site of the tournament. It will be the third time it has hosted the U.S. Open, and first since 2015 when martin Kaymer won. In 2005, Michael Campbell won the tournament and in 1999 Payne Stewart won a legendary battle with Phil Mickelson to claim the crown.
Pinehurst also hosted the PGA Championship in 1936, the 1951 Ryder Cup, the U.S. Amateur in 1962, 2008 and 2019, the U.S. Senior Open in 1994 and the U.S. Women's Open in 2014. It has been booked for the U.S. Open four more times into the future, and will be the host site in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
Future U.S. Open Locations
YEAR
SITE
DATES
2025
Oakmont Country Club
June 12-15
2026
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
June 18-21
2027
Pebble Beach Golf Links
June 17-20
2028
Winged Foot Golf Club, West Course
June 15-18
2029
Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
June 14-17
2030
Merion Golf Club, East Course
June 13-16
2031
Riviera Country Club
June 12-15
2032
Pebble Beach Golf Links
June 17-20
2033
Oakmont Country Club
June 16-19
2034
Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course
June 15-18
2035
Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
June 14-17
2036
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
TBD
2037
Pebble Beach Golf Links
TBD
2038
The Country Club
TBD
2039
Los Angeles Country Club, North Course
June 16-19
2040
Merion Golf Club, East Course
June 14-17
2041
Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2
June 13-16
2042
Oakmont Country Club
June 12-15
2043
TBD
TBD
2044
Pebble Beach Golf Links
TBD
2045
TBD
TBD
2046
TBD
TBD
2047
Pinehurst Country Club, Course No. 2
June 13-16
2048
TBD
TBD
2049
Oakmont Country Cluib
June 17-20
2050
Merione Golf Club, East Course
June 16-19
2051
Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course
TBD
2025 U.S. Open Course
In 2025, the U.S. Open will return to Oakmont Country Club yet again. The club is located in Plum, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. It will be the 10th time Oakmont has hosted the event, the most of any course.
Oakmont got its first U.S. Open in 1927, when Tommy Armour beat Harry Cooper in an 18-hole playoff after both finished at +13. Armour finished the playoff +4, while Cooper was +7 despite being even after nine holes.
Sam Parks Jr. won in 1935 by two strokes at +11. In 1953 Ben Hogan finished at -5, beating defending champion Sam Snead by six strokes. Jack Nicklaus won in 1962 in a legendary playoff over Arnold Palmer. Johnny Miller beat John Schlee by one stroke in 1973. Larry Nelson finished at -4 in 1983, holding off Tom Watson by a stroke.
In 1994, Ernie Ells won a three-way playoff over Colin Montgomerie and Loren Roberts that wound up going 20 holes. In 2007, Angel Cabrera won his first major, edging both Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one stroke. In 2016, Dustin Johnson won his first major, finishing -4 and topping Furyk by three strokes.
2026 U.S. Open Course
In 2026, the U.S. Open will head back to New York, taking place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Shinnecock has hosted the U.S. Open five times, including the second-ever U.S. Open in 1896. But after that appearance, the tournament didn't return until 1986. Since then it has been in regular rotation, hosting in 1995, 2004 and 2018.
In 1896, James Foulis won a cool $150 for shooting 152 over two rounds and beating his closest competition Horace Rawlins by three strokes. In 1986, Raymond Floyd posted a four-round score of -1 to best Chip Beck and Lanny Wadkins by two strokes. During the 1995 U.S. Open, Corey Pavin won his only major, as he shot a 68 on the final day to breeze past Greg Norman by two strokes after Norman shot a 73 in the fourth round.
Retief Goosen won the 2004 tournament, beating Ernie Ells and Phil Mickelson by two strokes in one of Mickelson's six second-place finishes at the U.S. Open. In 2018, Brooks Koepka defended his 2017 U.S. Open title, finishing +1 and edging Tommy Fleetwood (+2) and Dustin Johnson (+3).
Shinnecock will continue to be in the U.S. Open's plans, as it will host the tournament again in 2036.
2027 U.S. Open Course
In 2027, the U.S. Open will return to one of the most iconic courses in golf as Pebble Beach will host the even for the seventh time. Pebble has been in the tournament's rotation since 1972 and has yet to disappoint.
Jack Nicklaus took him his third U.S. Open title in 1972 at Pebble, topping the field by three strokes in a wire-to-wire win. In 1982, Tom Watson beat Nicklaus by two strokes to win his only U.S. Open crown. At the 1992 U.S. Open, third round leader Gil Morgan struggled on Sunday, shooting +5 and allowing Tom Kite to take command and win his only major title.
In 2000, Tiger Woods demolished the field, shooting -12 and beating his closest competition by 15 strokes in a wire-to-wire win. It was arguably his greatest major performance and his first U.S. Open title.
In 2010, Graeme McDowell won his only major at Pebble, finishing at even par and beating Gregory Havret (+1) and Ernie Ells (+2). At the 2019 U.S. Open, Gary Woodland shocked the golf world by shooting -13 and topping a leaderboard that included Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy among others. It marked Woodland's first major win and is still his only top five finish in a major.
Pebble Beach will be heavily featured in the U.S. Open rotation moving forward. It is scheduled to host the tournament in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044.