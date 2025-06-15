SI

U.S. Open Contender Got the Worst Break Possible After Shot Hit the Flag

Andy Nesbitt

J.J. Spaun rightfully couldn't believe what happened to him on this shot Sunday at the U.S. Open.
J.J. Spaun rightfully couldn't believe what happened to him on this shot Sunday at the U.S. Open. / @USGA

Professional golfers are often taking dead aim at pins. And sometimes when they do that really well and actually hit the stick, they can be dealt the toughest of breaks.

That's exactly what happened to J.J. Spaun at the U.S. Open on Sunday, as he fired an approach shot into the short par-4 second hole that looked like it was going to be really good. But then it hit the flagstick on a hop and bounced backward. Then it just kept rolling and rolling until it ended up off the green and about 30 yards short of the pin he had just hit.

Spaun, who entered the day one back of leader Sam Burns, bogeyed the hole when it seemed like he was going to have a short birdie attempt.

Check out this bad luck:

Brutal.

More U.S. Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf