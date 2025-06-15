U.S. Open Contender Got the Worst Break Possible After Shot Hit the Flag
Professional golfers are often taking dead aim at pins. And sometimes when they do that really well and actually hit the stick, they can be dealt the toughest of breaks.
That's exactly what happened to J.J. Spaun at the U.S. Open on Sunday, as he fired an approach shot into the short par-4 second hole that looked like it was going to be really good. But then it hit the flagstick on a hop and bounced backward. Then it just kept rolling and rolling until it ended up off the green and about 30 yards short of the pin he had just hit.
Spaun, who entered the day one back of leader Sam Burns, bogeyed the hole when it seemed like he was going to have a short birdie attempt.
Check out this bad luck:
Brutal.
