Watch: New Video Shows Terror of Jordan Spieth's Cliff Shot at Pebble Beach

Max Schreiber

New video shows just how close Jordan Spieth came to falling off a cliff at Pebble Beach in 2022.
The highlights were abundant. 

Three years ago, Spieth had a jaw-dropping moment when he stood on the edge of a cliff while taking a risky shot on the eighth hole at Pebble Beach during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 

Of course, in Spieth-esque fashion, he made par. 

However, a new video emerged of just how dangerous the attempt was and how close the three-time major winner came to falling 68 feet. 

“That was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Spieth said to his caddie, Michael Greller, after hitting the shot. 

Spieth might have finished runner-up that week, but people are still talking about that moment. And perhaps that will still be the case for years to come. 

