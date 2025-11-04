Watch: New Video Shows Terror of Jordan Spieth's Cliff Shot at Pebble Beach
Three years ago, Spieth had a jaw-dropping moment when he nearly fell off a cliff, taking a risky shot on the 8th hole at Pebble Beach.
The highlights were abundant.
Three years ago, Spieth had a jaw-dropping moment when he stood on the edge of a cliff while taking a risky shot on the eighth hole at Pebble Beach during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Of course, in Spieth-esque fashion, he made par.
However, a new video emerged of just how dangerous the attempt was and how close the three-time major winner came to falling 68 feet.
“That was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Spieth said to his caddie, Michael Greller, after hitting the shot.
Spieth might have finished runner-up that week, but people are still talking about that moment. And perhaps that will still be the case for years to come.
Published