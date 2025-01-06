Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis Penalized for Playing Each Other's Ball in Sentry Final Round
It almost seems impossible—especially on the PGA Tour.
In the final round of the Sentry, Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis, playing in the same group, were penalized two strokes for playing the wrong golf ball on Kapalua’s par-5 15th.
Rules analyst Mark Dusbabek joined the broadcast and explained that Davis played Zalatoris’s ball and vice versa. Therefore, both players had to correct the mistake and return to where they last played. Davis and Zalatoris did not realize their error until they reached the green.
Both ended up making bogey and dropped several spots on the leaderboard.
“It’s gonna be expensive,” Golf Channel analyst Mark Rolfing said on the broadcast.
Especially in a signature event with a $20 million purse that has a limited field with no cut.