Wyndham Championship Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
It’s time for the grand finale.
The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., marks the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season. For players outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings, it’s the final chance to get into the playoffs. Therefore, those on the bubble likely need a strong performance at Sedgefield Country Club. The field will feature 156 players and an $8.2 million purse, with the winner collecting $1.4 million.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
The field
The Wyndham field features five of the top 30 players in the world: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin and Sungjae Im. Plus, other notables such as Ryan Fox, Akshay Bhatia, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Aaron Rai.
But the limelight will be on those hovering around the top 70 bubble.
Every player between Nos. 60 and 80 is in the field: Tony Finau (60), Rickie Fowler (61), Davis Riley (62), Kevin Yu (63), Erik van Rooyen (64), Nico Echavarria (65), Emiliano Grillo (66), Cam Davis (67), Patrick Rodgers (68), Byeong Hun An (69), Matti Schmid (70, the cutoff spot), Nicolai Højgaard (71), Keith Mitchell (72), Chris Kirk (73), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (74), Gary Woodland (75), Kevin Roy (76), Alex Smalley (77), Davis Thompson (78), Eric Cole (79) and William Mouw (80).
There’s also Adam Scott (85), Tom Kim (91) and Max Homa (106) looking to make a big jump into the top 70.
Here are the minimum finishes needed for those on the outside looking in for the postseason:
- Players 82nd and 83rd: Need a top-four finish.
- Players 84th to 94th: Need a top-three finish or better.
- Players 95th to 107th: Need either a two-way or three-way tie for second.
- Players 108th to 120th: Need a solo second or better.
- Players 121st to 173rd: Need to win.
The course
Bad shots aren’t rewarded at Sedgefield CC.
“It’s not one of the modern courses that you can overpower,” Shane Lowry said last year. “You need to be precise off the tee and hit fairways. If you miss fairways out here, you’re going to be in trouble.”
The Donald Ross design, which opened in 1926, is a 7,131-yard par-70. It’s the sixth-shortest course on Tour, and features 52 bunkers (the fifth fewest on Tour), an average green size of 6,000 square feet, 75 acres of rough, 25 acres of fairway and water in play on six holes.
In 2024, the bermudagrass layout was the 23rd hardest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 68.948. Its hardest hole was the 505-yard par-4 14th, ranking as the Tour’s toughest hole with a 4.285 scoring average. Meanwhile, Sedgefield’s easiest hole is the 529-yard par-5 5th, which yielded a scoring average of 4.389, making it the 31st least difficult hole on Tour.
Sedgefield first hosted the then-Greater Greensboro Open in 1946 when Sam Snead won and has been there every year since 2008 after undergoing a $3 million restoration.
History: One more day
A year ago, one of the most bizarre decisions in golf history—that’s not hyperbolic—happened at the Wyndham Championship.
On the last hole of the final round after a 36-hole Sunday, Matt Kuchar hit his drive with sunlight fading in Greensboro. His playing partners were out of the mix and leader Rai was done and seven strokes ahead.
But when Kuchar walked up to his approach shot, he decided he was done. It was too dark for his liking, so he opted to finish the hole the following morning at 8 a.m.—and was the only player to do so.
Roughly 12 hours between shots, the 46-year-old received line-of-sight relief due to the scoreboard near the green and dropped in the adjacent fairway. His shot then fell short of the green, but his following attempt struck the flagstick en route to a tap-in par.
It took him six minutes to play the hole with several fans showing up at Sedgefield to witness the moment.
Afterward, Kuchar explained his curious decision.
“Listen, nobody wants to be that guy, which I feel I turned into, the one guy that didn’t finish,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times I have been finished with a round thinking, bummed out that somebody didn’t finish, that we didn’t get to make the cut because somebody didn't finish. Here, it’s me now as the guy that didn’t get to finish the tournament.”
And he knew that some people had to work an extra day due to his choice.
“Certainly, I apologize to force everybody to come out here,” Kuchar said.
With the par, however, Kuchar finished T12 and finished 109th in the FedExCup standings, well inside the top 125 threshold to keep full Tour status for the following season. So perhaps that final hole was vital to Kuchar’s playing status.
How to watch (all times ET)
- Thursday: 3–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. (CBS)
ESPN+ will also have featured coverage during each round.