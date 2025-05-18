Xander Schauffele Speculates Scottie Scheffler May Be Playing Backup Driver at PGA
The hottest topic from the 2025 PGA Championship might be driver testing.
Ahead of the year’s second major, Rory McIlroy’s driver was reportedly deemed non-conforming via testing and the reigning Masters champion played a backup head en route to a 3-over finish in which he hit 26 of 56 fairways.
The PGA of America and USGA do not reveal the players whose clubs failed the test, but Xander Schauffele thinks 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler was found to have a non-conforming driver.
“I think Scott is winning the tournament and I think he switched to his backup, too,” Schauffele told Golfweek.
And unlike McIlroy (who declined to speak to the media after each round), it hasn’t seemed to be an issue for the world No. 1.
“See you don’t even know because (Scheffler) so good,” said Schauffele, who finished 1 under. “We can deal with it because the (equipment) reps are so good now.”
Schauffele, however, feels strongly that driver testing shouldn’t be selective.
“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” he said. “It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit (of the game). The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field.”