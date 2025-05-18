SI

Xander Schauffele Speculates Scottie Scheffler May Be Playing Backup Driver at PGA

Rory McIlroy’s driver was reportedly deemed non-conforming earlier this week, and Schauffele told Golfweek he thinks the same thing happened to the 54-hole leader.

Max Schreiber

Xander Schauffele told Golfweek he thinks Scottie Scheffler might have failed driver testing ahead of the PGA Championship.
Xander Schauffele told Golfweek he thinks Scottie Scheffler might have failed driver testing ahead of the PGA Championship. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The hottest topic from the 2025 PGA Championship might be driver testing. 

Ahead of the year’s second major, Rory McIlroy’s driver was reportedly deemed non-conforming via testing and the reigning Masters champion played a backup head en route to a 3-over finish in which he hit 26 of 56 fairways. 

The PGA of America and USGA do not reveal the players whose clubs failed the test, but Xander Schauffele thinks 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler was found to have a non-conforming driver. 

“I think Scott is winning the tournament and I think he switched to his backup, too,” Schauffele told Golfweek.

And unlike McIlroy (who declined to speak to the media after each round), it hasn’t seemed to be an issue for the world No. 1. 

“See you don’t even know because (Scheffler) so good,” said Schauffele, who finished 1 under. “We can deal with it because the (equipment) reps are so good now.”

Schauffele, however, feels strongly that driver testing shouldn’t be selective. 

“I think they should test everyone’s driver,” he said. “It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit (of the game). The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field.”

Published |Modified
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf