Xander Schauffele Has Targeted Return Date, Details Rib Injury
Xander Schauffele has targeted a return date from his absence due to a rib injury.
The reigning PGA and British Open champion is hoping to tee it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on March 6.
“Taking the Genesis off gives me three weeks leading into Bay Hill,” Schauffele told Golfweek. “I want to get as many reps under the belt before the Masters. It would be nice to get the competitive blood flowing a few times before going into a really big event and also have the (Players Championship) coming up.”
The world’s second-ranked player injured his rib cage this past offseason, suffering an acute intercostal strain/micro tear. He still played the season-opening Sentry the first week of January, but finished T30, pushing through his ailment.
“I thought I’d be fine and kept going and played through it at Sentry and at the first TGL match,” the 31-year-old said. “I was pretty much tapped. I knew it was getting significantly worse and needed time off.”
Schauffele hasn’t played since and admitted it stinks to have missed the Famers Insurance Open last month and the Genesis Invitational, both at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego.
“With really thick rough, I could potentially re-injure myself,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to said the worst thing you can do is come back too soon. Guys have told me about being hurt 6-12 weeks later. I don’t want to deal with a stop-and-go. Once I’m back, I just want to go. I’ve been instructed to be patient and make sure I’m 100 percent."
The nine-time PGA Tour winner has been hitting balls, but revealed he didn’t feel comfortable playing four consecutive rounds “without feeling rushed.”
But in three weeks, he appears ready to give it a go in Orlando—and he’s itching to return.
“I’m losing my mind sitting at home watching everybody compete,” he said. “But I’m taking the long view. I’m looking years down the road versus me being in the mix right now.”