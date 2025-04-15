Alabama high school football: Baker releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Baker Hornets announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Jaguars will play 10 games; including four notable games against Alma Bryant, Daphne, Fairhope, and Foley.
Among the other teams on the schedule are Theodore, Jackson, and Vigor.
Below is the Baker Hornets 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date:
BAKER HORNETS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 vs. Theodore
Aug. 29 at Alma Bryant
Sep. 5 vs. Davidson
Sep. 12 at Jackson
Sep. 19 vs. Daphne
Oct. 3 at Robertsdale
Oct. 10 vs. Foley (Homecoming)
Oct. 17 at Mary G. Montgomery
Oct. 24 vs. Fairhope
Oct. 30 vs. Vigor (Thursday Night Football)
