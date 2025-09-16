Alabama High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Alabama Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Thompson.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Appalachian (4-0)
2. Maplesville (4-0)
3. Hackleburg (3-0)
4. Leroy (4-0)
5. Winterboro (3-0)
6. Hubbertville (3-0)
7. Addison (4-0)
8. McKenzie (3-0)
9. Wadley (3-0)
10. University Charter (2-1)
11. Woodville (3-1)
12. Brantley (2-1)
13. Berry (2-1)
14. Valley Head (3-1)
15. Verbena (3-1)
16. Keith (3-1)
17. Billingsley (2-2)
18. Woodland (2-2)
19. Red Level (2-1)
20. Meek (2-2)
21. Lynn (2-2)
22. Fayetteville (2-2)
23. Millry (2-2)
24. Marion County (2-2)
25. Linden (2-1)
AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. North Sand Mountain (4-0)
2. Luverne (3-0)
3. Reeltown (3-1)
4. Washington County (3-1)
5. Belgreen (3-0)
6. J.U. Blacksher (2-0)
7. Ariton (3-0)
8. Lanett (3-1)
9. Sulligent (3-1)
10. Pisgah (2-1)
11. Red Bay (2-1)
12. Vincent (2-1)
13. Lexington (3-1)
14. Goshen (2-1)
15. Southeastern (2-2)
16. Loachapoka (2-2)
17. Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1)
18. Falkville (2-1)
19. Cedar Bluff (2-2)
20. G.W. Long (2-2)
21. Highland Home (2-2)
22. Winston County (2-2)
23. Clarke County (2-2)
24. Isabella (1-3)
25. Ranburne (2-2)
AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Gordo (4-0)
2. Thorsby (4-0)
3. Lee-Scott Academy (4-0)
4. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (3-0)
5. Fyffe (3-1)
6. Glencoe (3-1)
7. Randolph County (3-0)
8. Piedmont (3-0)
9. Geraldine (3-0)
10. Houston Academy (3-1)
11. Flomaton (3-1)
12. Collinsville (2-1)
13. Glenwood (3-1)
14. Rogers (3-1)
15. Lauderdale County (3-1)
16. Thomasville (2-2)
17. Wicksburg (2-2)
18. Hillcrest - Evergreen (1-2)
19. Oakman (2-2)
20. Dadeville (1-3)
21. Excel (1-3)
22. Sheffield (1-2)
23. Clements (1-3)
24. Monroe County (1-3)
25. Carbon Hill (1-3)
AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Michael Catholic (4-0)
2. West Morgan (4-0)
3. Plainview (3-0)
4. Deshler (4-1)
5. Oak Grove (4-0)
6. Opp (2-0)
7. Jackson (3-1)
8. Cherokee County (3-1)
9. Hatton (2-1)
10. Handley (3-1)
11. Alexandria (2-1)
12. North Jackson (3-1)
13. Booker T. Washington (2-1)
14. Ashville (2-1)
15. East Lawrence (2-1)
16. Brooks (1-2)
17. Dale County (2-2)
18. Tallassee (2-2)
19. Madison County (2-2)
20. Orange Beach (2-2)
21. Randolph School (1-3)
22. Cordova (1-3)
23. Central - Florence (2-2)
24. New Hope (2-1)
25. Oneonta (1-2)
AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Central of Clay County (3-1)
2. Vigor (4-0)
3. Northside (4-0)
4. Eufaula (3-1)
5. Leeds (4-0)
6. Moody (3-1)
7. Scottsboro (3-1)
8. Williamson (3-0)
9. Shelby County (3-1)
10. B.C. Rain (3-1)
11. Elmore County (3-1)
12. Valley (2-1)
13. Priceville (3-1)
14. Charles Henderson (3-1)
15. Douglas (2-1)
16. Corner (3-1)
17. St. Clair County (2-1)
18. Russellville (2-2)
19. UMS-Wright Prep (2-2)
20. Wenonah (2-1)
21. Ramsay (1-3)
22. Sipsey Valley (2-2)
23. Citronelle (2-2)
24. Headland (2-2)
25. G.W. Carver (1-1)
AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Saraland (4-0)
2. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)
3. Russell County (3-0)
4. A.H. Parker (4-0)
5. Muscle Shoals (4-0)
6. Hartselle (3-0)
7. Pell City (3-1)
8. McAdory (3-0)
9. St. Paul's Episcopal (3-0)
10. Bessemer City (4-0)
11. Fort Payne (2-1)
12. Pike Road (3-1)
13. Benjamin Russell (3-1)
14. Jasper (4-0)
15. Theodore (3-1)
16. Northridge (3-1)
17. Stanhope Elmore (3-1)
18. Jackson-Olin (2-1)
19. Chelsea (2-1)
20. Buckhorn (3-1)
21. Minor (3-0)
22. Oxford (2-2)
23. Gadsden City (1-2)
24. Mountain Brook (2-2)
25. Athens (2-1)
AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Thompson (3-1)
2. Mary G. Montgomery (4-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (3-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (4-0)
5. Opelika (3-1)
6. Central - Phenix City (3-0)
7. Bob Jones (4-0)
8. Daphne (3-1)
9. Carver (3-1)
10. Baker (3-1)
11. James Clemens (2-1)
12. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-1)
13. Austin (3-1)
14. Fairhope (3-1)
15. Huntsville (3-1)
16. Oak Mountain (2-2)
17. Foley (2-2)
18. Alma Bryant (1-2)
19. Smiths Station (1-3)
20. Sparkman (1-3)
21. Florence (1-3)
22. Grissom (1-2)
23. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-3)
24. Davidson (1-2)
25. Tuscaloosa County (0-4)