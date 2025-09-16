High School

Alabama High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025

Check out the latest Alabama high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025

Gray Reid

Thompson celebrates a touchdown in their game vs Oak Mountain on Sept. 12, 2025
Thompson celebrates a touchdown in their game vs Oak Mountain on Sept. 12, 2025 / Kaden Robinson

Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Alabama Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Thompson.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:

AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Appalachian (4-0)

2. Maplesville (4-0)

3. Hackleburg (3-0)

4. Leroy (4-0)

5. Winterboro (3-0)

6. Hubbertville (3-0)

7. Addison (4-0)

8. McKenzie (3-0)

9. Wadley (3-0)

10. University Charter (2-1)

11. Woodville (3-1)

12. Brantley (2-1)

13. Berry (2-1)

14. Valley Head (3-1)

15. Verbena (3-1)

16. Keith (3-1)

17. Billingsley (2-2)

18. Woodland (2-2)

19. Red Level (2-1)

20. Meek (2-2)

21. Lynn (2-2)

22. Fayetteville (2-2)

23. Millry (2-2)

24. Marion County (2-2)

25. Linden (2-1)

View full Class 1A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. North Sand Mountain (4-0)

2. Luverne (3-0)

3. Reeltown (3-1)

4. Washington County (3-1)

5. Belgreen (3-0)

6. J.U. Blacksher (2-0)

7. Ariton (3-0)

8. Lanett (3-1)

9. Sulligent (3-1)

10. Pisgah (2-1)

11. Red Bay (2-1)

12. Vincent (2-1)

13. Lexington (3-1)

14. Goshen (2-1)

15. Southeastern (2-2)

16. Loachapoka (2-2)

17. Tuscaloosa Academy (3-1)

18. Falkville (2-1)

19. Cedar Bluff (2-2)

20. G.W. Long (2-2)

21. Highland Home (2-2)

22. Winston County (2-2)

23. Clarke County (2-2)

24. Isabella (1-3)

25. Ranburne (2-2)

View full Class 2A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Gordo (4-0)

2. Thorsby (4-0)

3. Lee-Scott Academy (4-0)

4. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (3-0)

5. Fyffe (3-1)

6. Glencoe (3-1)

7. Randolph County (3-0)

8. Piedmont (3-0)

9. Geraldine (3-0)

10. Houston Academy (3-1)

11. Flomaton (3-1)

12. Collinsville (2-1)

13. Glenwood (3-1)

14. Rogers (3-1)

15. Lauderdale County (3-1)

16. Thomasville (2-2)

17. Wicksburg (2-2)

18. Hillcrest - Evergreen (1-2)

19. Oakman (2-2)

20. Dadeville (1-3)

21. Excel (1-3)

22. Sheffield (1-2)

23. Clements (1-3)

24. Monroe County (1-3)

25. Carbon Hill (1-3)

View full Class 3A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. St. Michael Catholic (4-0)

2. West Morgan (4-0)

3. Plainview (3-0)

4. Deshler (4-1)

5. Oak Grove (4-0)

6. Opp (2-0)

7. Jackson (3-1)

8. Cherokee County (3-1)

9. Hatton (2-1)

10. Handley (3-1)

11. Alexandria (2-1)

12. North Jackson (3-1)

13. Booker T. Washington (2-1)

14. Ashville (2-1)

15. East Lawrence (2-1)

16. Brooks (1-2)

17. Dale County (2-2)

18. Tallassee (2-2)

19. Madison County (2-2)

20. Orange Beach (2-2)

21. Randolph School (1-3)

22. Cordova (1-3)

23. Central - Florence (2-2)

24. New Hope (2-1)

25. Oneonta (1-2)

View full Class 4A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Central of Clay County (3-1)

2. Vigor (4-0)

3. Northside (4-0)

4. Eufaula (3-1)

5. Leeds (4-0)

6. Moody (3-1)

7. Scottsboro (3-1)

8. Williamson (3-0)

9. Shelby County (3-1)

10. B.C. Rain (3-1)

11. Elmore County (3-1)

12. Valley (2-1)

13. Priceville (3-1)

14. Charles Henderson (3-1)

15. Douglas (2-1)

16. Corner (3-1)

17. St. Clair County (2-1)

18. Russellville (2-2)

19. UMS-Wright Prep (2-2)

20. Wenonah (2-1)

21. Ramsay (1-3)

22. Sipsey Valley (2-2)

23. Citronelle (2-2)

24. Headland (2-2)

25. G.W. Carver (1-1)

View full Class 5A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Saraland (4-0)

2. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)

3. Russell County (3-0)

4. A.H. Parker (4-0)

5. Muscle Shoals (4-0)

6. Hartselle (3-0)

7. Pell City (3-1)

8. McAdory (3-0)

9. St. Paul's Episcopal (3-0)

10. Bessemer City (4-0)

11. Fort Payne (2-1)

12. Pike Road (3-1)

13. Benjamin Russell (3-1)

14. Jasper (4-0)

15. Theodore (3-1)

16. Northridge (3-1)

17. Stanhope Elmore (3-1)

18. Jackson-Olin (2-1)

19. Chelsea (2-1)

20. Buckhorn (3-1)

21. Minor (3-0)

22. Oxford (2-2)

23. Gadsden City (1-2)

24. Mountain Brook (2-2)

25. Athens (2-1)

View full Class 6A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Thompson (3-1)

2. Mary G. Montgomery (4-0)

3. Vestavia Hills (3-1)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (4-0)

5. Opelika (3-1)

6. Central - Phenix City (3-0)

7. Bob Jones (4-0)

8. Daphne (3-1)

9. Carver (3-1)

10. Baker (3-1)

11. James Clemens (2-1)

12. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (3-1)

13. Austin (3-1)

14. Fairhope (3-1)

15. Huntsville (3-1)

16. Oak Mountain (2-2)

17. Foley (2-2)

18. Alma Bryant (1-2)

19. Smiths Station (1-3)

20. Sparkman (1-3)

21. Florence (1-3)

22. Grissom (1-2)

23. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (0-3)

24. Davidson (1-2)

25. Tuscaloosa County (0-4)

View full Class 7A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Alabama