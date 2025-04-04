Alabama high school football: Fairhope announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Fairhope Pirates announced their following slate of games for the upcoming season. The Pirates will play 10 games, including three notable games against Spanish Fort, Alma Bryant, and Foley.
Among the other teams on the regular season schedule are Theodore and Daphne.
Below is the Fairhope Pirates 2025 Schedule with times to be announced at a later date.
2025 FAIRHOPE PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 at Spanish Fort (Thursday Night Football)
Aug. 29 vs. Faith
Sep. 5 vs. Alma Bryant
Sep. 12 at Davidson
Sep. 19 vs. Robertsdale
Sep. 26 at Theodore
Oct. 3 at Foley
Oct. 10 vs. Mary G. Montgomery
Oct. 17 vs. Daphne
Oct. 24 at Baker
