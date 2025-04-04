High School

Alabama high school football: Fairhope announces 2025 schedule

The Pirates will play 10 games this season with notable games against Spanish Fort, Bryant, and Foley

Ross Van De Griek

Fairhope Pirates recently released their 2025 regular season schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Fairhope Pirates announced their following slate of games for the upcoming season. The Pirates will play 10 games, including three notable games against Spanish Fort, Alma Bryant, and Foley.

Among the other teams on the regular season schedule are Theodore and Daphne.

Below is the Fairhope Pirates 2025 Schedule with times to be announced at a later date.

2025 FAIRHOPE PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21 at Spanish Fort (Thursday Night Football)

Aug. 29 vs. Faith

Sep. 5 vs. Alma Bryant

Sep. 12 at Davidson

Sep. 19 vs. Robertsdale

Sep. 26 at Theodore

Oct. 3 at Foley

Oct. 10 vs. Mary G. Montgomery

Oct. 17 vs. Daphne

Oct. 24 at Baker

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024.

