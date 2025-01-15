Alabama High School HC Steps Down To Become OC At Hoover
For the second year in a row, a Alabama high school football head coach will be leaving his position for the 13-time state champion Hoover Buccaneers.
According to an announcement by Hoover's social media page on X, the Buccaneers have tabbed Darrell LeBeaux as the program's offensive coordinator. LeBeaux was formerly the head coach at Pleasant Grove High School, winning nearly 80 games during his time with the Spartans.
Since taking over as head coach of the program back in --, LeBeaux has compiled an overall record of 78-15 over the course of eight seasons as the helm. LeBeaux guided the program to Class 5A state finals appearances from 2019-2021.
LeBeaux joins Chip English's staff as Hoover continues to make additions to its staff this off-season. English had his interim tag removed after the season and made the full-time head coach after leading the Buccaneers to a 10-3 record and the third round of the Class 7A playoffs.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi