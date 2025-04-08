Albertville (Alabama) head girls basketball coach Natasha Smallwood named Coach of the Year
According to the Alabama High School Sportswriters' Association (AHSWA), Albertville head girls basketball coach Natasha Smallwood was named the Alabama high school girls' basketball coach of the year.
Smallwood had one of the most improbable turnarounds to a season in the modern era after finishing with a 5-19 record in 2023-2024, The Lady Aggies finished 29-5 this season where they reached the regional final before their season came to an end in the hands of Hoover.
Before coming over to Albertville, Smallwood spent 10 seasons coaching at Susan Moore High School where she compiled a record of 227-70 (.764) winning percentage from 2015 to 2024.
The Lady Aggies were led by junior guard Lani Smallwood (Daughter of Natasha) who averaged 23.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.9 steals per game this season. Sophomore guard Mylie Butler also had an efficient season for the Lady Aggies where she averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.
