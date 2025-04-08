High School

Albertville (Alabama) head girls basketball coach Natasha Smallwood named Coach of the Year

Smallwood led Albertville from a 24-win turnaround after going 5-19 in 2023-2024 to finishing 29-4 this season reaching the regional final.

Ross Van De Griek

Susan Moore coach Natasha Smallwood talks with her team from the bench during the Class 3A girls state championship semi-final at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Trinity defeated Susan Moore 53-47. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
Susan Moore coach Natasha Smallwood talks with her team from the bench during the Class 3A girls state championship semi-final at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Trinity defeated Susan Moore 53-47. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the Alabama High School Sportswriters' Association (AHSWA), Albertville head girls basketball coach Natasha Smallwood was named the Alabama high school girls' basketball coach of the year.

Smallwood had one of the most improbable turnarounds to a season in the modern era after finishing with a 5-19 record in 2023-2024, The Lady Aggies finished 29-5 this season where they reached the regional final before their season came to an end in the hands of Hoover.

Before coming over to Albertville, Smallwood spent 10 seasons coaching at Susan Moore High School where she compiled a record of 227-70 (.764) winning percentage from 2015 to 2024.

The Lady Aggies were led by junior guard Lani Smallwood (Daughter of Natasha) who averaged 23.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.9 steals per game this season. Sophomore guard Mylie Butler also had an efficient season for the Lady Aggies where she averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

