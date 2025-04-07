High School

Recruiting news: 5-star Jake Hildebrand confirms 2 SEC visits

Caleb Sisk

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand runs a drill during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024.
Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand runs a drill during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are many crown jewel prospects in the country in the 2027 recruiting class, and one of the most coveted players is Jake Hildebrand.

Hildebrand is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Hildebrand has a five-star rating on 247Sports and has offers from many top programs across the nation, including Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and many more.

The Basha star is a priority for many schools as he is rated by 247Sports the 21st prospect, No. 1 player in Arizona and No. 1 offensive tackle.

Hildebrand recently visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers and said he enjoyed his time with offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, the uncle of superstar second-year quarterback and former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola.

After Hildebrand's visit, he caught up with High School On SI and confirmed two upcoming visits as he continues his spring visits.

"I will be at Alabama this next Friday, the 11th of April, and the following week we are in Texas at Texas A&M on April 18th," the Basha five-star said.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will get the opportunity to have Hildebrand on campus for the first time in his recruitment. The same goes with Texas A&M.

