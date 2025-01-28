High School

Benjamin Russell (Alabama) tabs Kirk Johnson as next head football coach

Johnson leaves the Knights after four seasons and two state championships

Andy Villamarzo

Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson talks with his team from the sideline at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Montgomery Catholic defeated Vigor 21-7.
Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson talks with his team from the sideline at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Montgomery Catholic defeated Vigor 21-7. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benjamin Russell (Alabama) made a blockbuster move when it pertains to the high school football world.

On Monday, the Wildcats made the move to hire Montgomery Catholic's Kirk Johnson as the program's next head football coach. Johnson was the lead man for the Knights for the last four seasons, going 55-2 with two consecutive state championships.

Last season, the Wildcats went 5-6 and exited the opening round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs in a 49-35 loss to Spanish Fort.

Now the team brings in one of the top names in Alabama to take the helm, after Johnson led Montgomery Catholic to the 2024 Class 5A state championship, defeating Moody 17-14. The victory capped a perfect season at 14-0 for the Knights.

The cupboard isn't bare over at Benjamin Russell, as the Wildcats bring back a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, including junior quarterback Alijah Johnson, who threw for 2,124 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2024.

