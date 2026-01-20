Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 68 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Mountain Brook hosts Huffman and No. 2 Pelham takes on No. 24 Spain Park at home.
Hackleburg at Phillips - 5:00 PM
Meek at Curry - 5:00 PM
Vinemont at Fairview - 5:15 PM
Munford at Sylacauga - 5:30 PM
Crossville at Collinsville - 5:30 PM
White Plains at Anniston - 6:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Faith Christian - 6:00 PM
Spring Garden at Donoho - 6:30 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 6:30 PM
Ranburne at Wadley - 6:30 PM
Sumiton Christian at Berry - 6:30 PM
Francis Marion at Maplesville - 6:30 PM
South Lamar at Pickens Academy - 7:00 PM
Danville at A.P. Brewer - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Winfield at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Sulligent at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at Saks - 7:00 PM
Pell City at Pickens County - 7:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic - 7:00 PM
Gordo at Northside - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Christian Academy at Victory Christian - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Briarwood Christian - 7:00 PM
Chelsea at Helena - 7:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at West End - 7:00 PM
Springville at Guntersville - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at Glencoe - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Brookwood - 7:00 PM
Springville at Center Point - 7:00 PM
Isabella at Tuscaloosa Academy - 7:00 PM
Notasulga at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Sipsey Valley at Greene County - 7:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Oneonta - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Thompson - 7:00 PM
Mars Hill Bible at Phil Campbell - 7:00 PM
Huffman at Mountain Brook - 7:00 PM
Holt at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Prattville Christian at West Blocton - 7:00 PM
Oak Grove at Pleasant Grove - 7:00 PM
St. Clair County at Corner - 7:15 PM
Tarrant at Cordova - 7:15 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Alabama CTE - 7:15 PM
Locust Fork at Hayden - 7:30 PM
Ramsay at Leeds - 7:30 PM
Sardis at Cherokee County - 7:30 PM
Cleburne County at Alexandria - 7:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Prattville - 7:30 PM
Homewood at Jackson-Olin - 7:30 PM
Fort Payne at Southside - 7:30 PM
Ragland at Gaston - 7:30 PM
McAdory at Hueytown - 7:30 PM
Greensboro at Central - Tuscaloosa - 7:30 PM
Jasper at Mortimer Jordan - 7:30 PM
Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee - 7:30 PM
Vincent at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Calera at Chilton County - 7:30 PM
Etowah at Douglas - 7:30 PM
A.H. Parker at Carver - 7:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Central of Clay County - 7:30 PM
Fayette County at Haleyville - 7:30 PM
Dora at Fultondale - 7:30 PM
Spain Park at Pelham - 7:30 PM
Montevallo at Jemison - 7:30 PM
Boaz at Arab - 7:45 PM
Hanceville at West Point - 8:00 PM
