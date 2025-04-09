Decatur (Alabama) names Denton Johnson head girls basketball coach
According to AL.com's, Thomas Ashworth, Decatur (Alabama) has announced the hiring of Denton Johnson as the program's new head girls basketball coach.
Johnson spent the past nine seasons coaching at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama where he led the Rams to back-to-back state championship game appearances in 2021 and 2022. Johnson went 209-90 in his tenure with the Rams including five 20-plus win seasons in his tenure.
"I’m ecstatic and I’m gonna tell you this: we’re going to build a big-time program,” Johnson said of taking over Decatur’s program. “It’s exciting,” Johnson told AL.com.
Johnson will be replacing Justin Moore who coached the Red Raiders for the past two seasons where they finished 29-29 in his tenure.
During the 2024-2025 season, Ramsay finished with a 26-8 record before their season came to an end in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 5A regional playoffs to Hayden, 51-49.
The Class 6A program brings back plenty of athletes, including the team's leading scorer in junior point guard Jennifer Mitchell who eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone as a junior and averaged 14.7 points for the Red Raiders.
