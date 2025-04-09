High School

Decatur (Alabama) names Denton Johnson head girls basketball coach

Johnson spent the past 9 seasons as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Ramsay High School, where he finished with a 209-90 record with the Rams

Ross Van De Griek

Ramsay coach Denton Johnson talks with Ramsay's Gabriel Allman (14) during a break in the action during the Class 5A boys Southeast Regional semifinal at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Jc Bballgreenville 13
According to AL.com's, Thomas Ashworth, Decatur (Alabama) has announced the hiring of Denton Johnson as the program's new head girls basketball coach.

Johnson spent the past nine seasons coaching at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama where he led the Rams to back-to-back state championship game appearances in 2021 and 2022. Johnson went 209-90 in his tenure with the Rams including five 20-plus win seasons in his tenure.

"I’m ecstatic and I’m gonna tell you this: we’re going to build a big-time program,” Johnson said of taking over Decatur’s program. “It’s exciting,” Johnson told AL.com.

Johnson will be replacing Justin Moore who coached the Red Raiders for the past two seasons where they finished 29-29 in his tenure.

During the 2024-2025 season, Ramsay finished with a 26-8 record before their season came to an end in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 5A regional playoffs to Hayden, 51-49.

The Class 6A program brings back plenty of athletes, including the team's leading scorer in junior point guard Jennifer Mitchell who eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone as a junior and averaged 14.7 points for the Red Raiders.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

