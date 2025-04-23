Homewood (Alabama) names Jason Harlow head girls basketball coach
According to Kyle Parmley of The Homewood Star, Homewood (Alabama) has named Jason Harlow as their new head girls basketball coach in a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.
Harlow spent the previous seven seasons coaching at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Alabama, where he posted a 172-55 (.757) winning percentage during his tenure with the Lady Hornets.
During his time at Chelsea, Harlow reached the regional final four times, two state semifinal game appearances, and reached the state championship game this season before losing to Park Crossing 49-39 back on March 1.
Harlow made the regional playoffs in all seven years with the Lady Hornets as well as winning 20 or more games in six of his seven years with the program.
Harlow takes over for Gavin King who stepped down from the head coaching position at Homewood High School following four seasons with the Lady Patriots where he led them to their first regional playoff appearance this season since 2020.
Harlow will look to lead Homewood High School back to the state championship where the Lady Patriots have won two titles in their school history back in 2015 and 2017.
