Homewood (Alabama) names Jason Harlow head girls basketball coach

Ross Van De Griek

Chelsea coach Jason Harlow talks with his team from the bench during the Class 6A girls state championship semifinals at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Chelsea coach Jason Harlow talks with his team from the bench during the Class 6A girls state championship semifinals at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, March 1, 2021. / Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to Kyle Parmley of The Homewood Star, Homewood (Alabama) has named Jason Harlow as their new head girls basketball coach in a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

Harlow spent the previous seven seasons coaching at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Alabama, where he posted a 172-55 (.757) winning percentage during his tenure with the Lady Hornets.

During his time at Chelsea, Harlow reached the regional final four times, two state semifinal game appearances, and reached the state championship game this season before losing to Park Crossing 49-39 back on March 1.

Harlow made the regional playoffs in all seven years with the Lady Hornets as well as winning 20 or more games in six of his seven years with the program.

Harlow takes over for Gavin King who stepped down from the head coaching position at Homewood High School following four seasons with the Lady Patriots where he led them to their first regional playoff appearance this season since 2020.

Harlow will look to lead Homewood High School back to the state championship where the Lady Patriots have won two titles in their school history back in 2015 and 2017.

Published
Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

