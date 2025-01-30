Mobile to host 2026 and 2028 Alabama high school football state championships
Over the next four years, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will begin rotating its high school football state championship locations.
Where else other than Birmingham you ask? The Super 7 state title games would head south to Alabama's famous port city: Mobile.
The AHSAA announced that the 2026 and 2028 state championships will rotate to South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium, with the 2025 and 2027 title games to remain at Birmingham's Protective Stadium.
“After much study and discussion, we concluded these two cities were our best options at this time,” AHSAA executive Director Heath Harmon said in a statement to the press.
Hancock Whitney Stadium seats 25,450 fans and is home to the University of South Alabama's football team.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Teddy Bridgewater enters NFC Divisional playoff game against Washington Commanders
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi