Vigor (Alabama) Dismisses State Championship-Winning Head Coach: Report

According to a report, Vigor has parted ways with head coach John McKenzie on Friday

Andy Villamarzo

Vigor coach John McKenzie resists a bath after the game during the Class 4A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Vigor defeats Oneonta 52-14.
Vigor coach John McKenzie resists a bath after the game during the Class 4A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Vigor defeats Oneonta 52-14. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

After just one season back on the sidelines for Vigor High School, John McKenzie won't be retained moving forward.

According to a report by BamaPrepsFB on Friday morning, Vigor has dismissed McKenzie, who led the program to a Class 4A state championship in 2021 when they defeated Oneonta.

McKenzie led the Wolves to a 12-2 season in 2024, guiding Vigor to the Class 5A semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Montgomery Catholic.

This was McKenzie's second stint with the program after serving as the head coach in 2020-2021 before he left to take the same position at Murphy in 2022.

Through three seasons overall as Vigor head coach, McKenzie went 31-8.

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
