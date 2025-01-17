Vigor (Alabama) Dismisses State Championship-Winning Head Coach: Report
After just one season back on the sidelines for Vigor High School, John McKenzie won't be retained moving forward.
According to a report by BamaPrepsFB on Friday morning, Vigor has dismissed McKenzie, who led the program to a Class 4A state championship in 2021 when they defeated Oneonta.
McKenzie led the Wolves to a 12-2 season in 2024, guiding Vigor to the Class 5A semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Montgomery Catholic.
This was McKenzie's second stint with the program after serving as the head coach in 2020-2021 before he left to take the same position at Murphy in 2022.
Through three seasons overall as Vigor head coach, McKenzie went 31-8.
More From High School On SI
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi