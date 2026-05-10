‘No Rush’—Man Utd, Chelsea Sent Firm Warning by Manager Target

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has warned suitors like Manchester United and Chelsea that he plans to take his time to make a decision on his next move.

The Cherries boss has plenty of admirers ahead of his impending free agency, with some of the biggest names in the Premier League adding him to their shortlists.

Chelsea are scrambling to appoint their third permanent manager of the calendar year, eager to make a decision early in the summer, while United are reported to see Iraola as perhaps the strongest alternative to Michael Carrick if they decide against giving the permanent job to the current interim boss.

Those hoping for a swift decision from Iraola stand to be disappointed, with the 43-year-old eager to wait until the end of the season before considering his future.

“I’m in no rush,” he warned. “I will not talk about my future. I’m fully focused on trying to finish this season with a reward, something tangible for the players and supporters.”

Andoni Iraola’s Most Likely Landing Spot

Andoni Iraola will not be short of options. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

While Iraola remains under consideration by United, the Red Devils are expected to listen to the pleas of a number of senior players by discussing a permanent role with Carrick, who has exceeded expectations during his five months in the job to lead United to Champions League qualification.

That leaves Chelsea as the most high-profile suitor. The Blues are begging for some Premier League experience and, while Iraola may not be the flashiest name, his track record with a Bournemouth side on the cusp of sneaking into the Champions League speaks for itself.

However, Chelsea are not the only club interested in Iraola. Indeed, they are not even alone in the Premier League, where Crystal Palace have identified him as their primary target to replace Oliver Glasner, himself making a high-profile departure at the end of the season.

Palace, while technically a step back on the Premier League table, boast greater resources than those available at Bournemouth and a significant offer could easily turn Iraola’s head, particularly if Chelsea and United delay their approaches.

While Palace are focused solely on Iraola, Chelsea, in particular, are exploring a long list of candidates. Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso features prominently on the radar, while there has been talk of a move for Fulham’s Marco Silva. Como’s Cesc Fàbregas and former Flamengo boss Filipe Luís are also thought to be under consideration. Fàbregas and Luís both played for Chelsea.

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