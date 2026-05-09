Liverpool and Chelsea enter Saturday’s encounter deeply unsatisfied, although the former can still take a big jump towards Champions League qualification by beating the Blues.

Still, Arne Slot’s men were expected by many to not merely compete for the Premier League title this season, but go back-to-back at a canter. Securing their spot among Europe’s elite would’ve been regarded as the absolute bare minimum in preseason, and supporters are suddenly keen to see the back of the man who guided them through a memorable 2024–25 campaign.

Things are even bleaker for Chelsea, who have before traveled to Anfield late in the season and picked up the necessary result on their way to glory. This time, they visit Liverpool’s amphitheater merely aiming to bring to an end a historically bad run.

Monday’s woeful defeat to Nottingham Forest was their sixth on the bounce in the league, with their dreadful stretch leaving them down in ninth. BlueCo’s project can’t survive without European soccer, so Chelsea have got to kick into gear from out of nowhere during the remaining weeks of the season.

Here’s how you can watch the Saturday’s bout.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET Referee: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Moisés Caicedo scored a beauty in the reverse fixture. | GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Those tuning in from the U.S. have the option of NBCSN and can also stream the match on Peacock. .

Saturday’s early kick-offs have once again been picked up by TNT Sports in the United Kingdom this Premier League season, and the upcoming fixture will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. HBO Max is the new streaming hub of TNT Sports in the U.K.

DAZN and fuboTV are the way to go in Canada. Meanwhile, FOX Sports has the exclusive rights to the match in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+

What’s Next for Liverpool, Chelsea?

Liverpool kick off the penultimate matchday of the 2025–26 Premier League season away at Aston Villa on Friday night. The Europa League finalists, like the Reds, are closing in on a top-five finish, so there’s unlikely to be too much riding on the fixture at Villa Park.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have the small matter of the FA Cup final, where they face Manchester City at Wembley. Victory under the arch would offer supporters some solace amid a wretched campaign. They’re next in Premier League action the following Tuesday, hosting a relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur.

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