Former NFL Pro-Bowlers' Sons Play On Same High School Football Team In Arizona
Get ready to feel old, millennials and Gen X'ers.
Donovan McNabb and Larry Fitzgerald have sons that play on the same team.
Yup, you heard that right. Over in Arizona at Brophy College Prep, as Donovan McNabb Jr. and Devin Fitzgerald both played on varsity last season for the Broncos.
Many in the Grand Canyon State are very familiar with the last name Fitzgerald, as the former Arizona Cardinal great played his entire 17-year career in the desert.
His son now is the lead wide receiver for Brophy and as a junior hauled in 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. His running mate, McNabb Jr., was just a sophomore on the team and caught nine passes for 83 yards and a score.
The elder McNabb played in the NFL, most notably for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2009 and was named to six Pro Bowls.
