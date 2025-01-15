Where Did Each 2025 NFL Divisional Round Quarterback Go To High School?
The 2025 NFL Playoffs are heating up and the field of teams has narrowed itself down to eight this upcoming weekend.
From Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to passers that have won the NFL's MVP award to being a newbie in the professional world, the current postseason field features an array of signal callers that will take the field between Saturday and Sunday.
Before they do that, however, we go back to when they were in high school and give you where the eight starting quarterbacks for the NFL's Divisional round all went to as prep stars.
Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Firebaugh (California)
Playing for the Eagles on varsity in 2012 and 2013, Allen put up some strong numbers before he headed off to Wyoming. Allen in two seasons completed 327-of-599 passes for 5,269 yards and 59 touchdowns. Now known for his running abilities as well, Allen rushed for 608 yards and four touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Boynton Beach (Florida)
One of the lead NFL's lead MVP candidates incredibly didn't log a ton of time when he played down in South Florida. When the electric athlete did play under center, his numbers were pretty darn good. Jackson threw for 2,263 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, Jackson went for 1,624 yards and 22 scores.
Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions), Highland Park (Texas)
Playing for the legendary Randy Allen at Highland Park, Stafford led the Scots to a 26-1 record in his seasons playing in the Lone Star State. Stafford in 2005 completed 209-of-332 passes for 4,108 yards and 38 touchdowns. Also could run the ball, showing off the wheels for 212 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Channelview (Texas)
Now leading the NFC's No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts once starred for the Falcons before making his way to Alabama/Oklahoma before landing in the NFL. Hurts played two seasons on varsity, throwing for 3,494 yards, 34 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. The quarterback ran for 1,691 yards and 34 touchdowns between the 2014 and 2015 campaigns.
Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Marin Catholic (California)
Playing for arguably the NFL's top team, Goff played his high school ball over on the west coast before he ever became a star in the pros. Goff led the Wildcats back in 2012 as a senior signal caller, completing 235-of-368 passes for 3,692 yards and 40 touchdowns. The pro-style passer also showed the ability to run the rock with 332 yards and eight scores.
Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Cajon (California)
Up for the NFL's 2024 Rookie of the Year honors, Daniels has come onto the pro scene and blossomed into one of the game's promising passers. In two seasons at Cajon, Daniels ended what was a stellar high school career compoleting 608-of-865 passes (70 percent) for 9,654 yards, 122 touchdowns a mere nine picks. Can't mention Daniels without his rushing totals, with the fleet-fotted runner going for 2,828 yards and 31 scores.
CJ Stroud (Houston Texans), Rancho Cucamonga (California)
The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year starred over in California before he played collegiately at Ohio State University. Stroud started seeing time as a freshman and from 2016-2019, the quarterback ended up completing 474-of-754 passes for 6,569 yards and 70 touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Whitehouse (Texas)
Last but not least, we can't forget about the 3-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, Mr. Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. The 29-year old superstar made his name down in the Lone Star State before playing at Texas Tech and then for the Chiefs. Mahomes in two varsity seasons completed 524-of-913 passes for 8,458 yards, 96 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. In 2013, Mahomes was a force in the ground game, rushing for 940 yards and 15 visits to the endzone.
Andy Villamarzo