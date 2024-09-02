Top 25 Arkansas high school volleyball rankings (9/2/2024)
After the first week of the season, Shiloh Christian makes the biggest move from No. 12 in the SBLive Arkansas preseason volleyball poll to No. 4 when it won the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational.
Bentonville West goes from not ranked to No. 13 by reaching the semifinals of the same tournament. Greenwood, which is without head coach Jennifer Golden, who is recovering from back surgery, fell from the rankings after a rough start.
Big matches this week: No. 11 Brookland at No. 7 Conway and No. 10 Baptist Prep at No. 16 Little Rock Central on Tuesday. Brookland also meets Baptist Prep in pool play at the Little Rock Spikefest on Saturday.
Spikefest will also feature No. 8 Valley View, No. 18 Prairie Grove and No. 22 Paris.
Here, now, is the latest Top 25 rankings in Arkansas high school volleyball.
1. FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
The Lady Mavericks were forced to make lineup changes after Meg Lux rolled an ankle in a victory over Springdale Har-Ber, forcing Lydia Pitts to the outside.
2. BENTON (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Defending 5A champions have impressive victory over Conway and came back from a 2-1 deficit to win the last two games over Bryant, 25-20 and 15-11.
3. FAYETTEVILLE (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 3
After splitting the first two sets vs. Nixa (Mo.), Nixa wins 32-30 in the third set to take a 2-1 lead before winning the final set, 25-13.
4. SHILOH CHRISTIAN (6-0)
Previous rank: No. 12
Lady Saints make big early season statement with victory in Bentonville Early Bird Invitational. “I am very excited for my team and our program for this achievement. The Early Bird Tournament is always extremely competitive and tough to win. This group showed a lot of poise and determination and finished strong over a very talented and disciplined team from Rock Bridge. This hopefully sets the tone for this season.” —Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein
5. BENTONVILLE (3-2)
Previous rank: No. 6
Lady Tigers reach semifinals of their own tournament before falling to Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge.
6. SPRINGDALE HAR-BER (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 7
Tough first-week schedule, but Har-Ber distinguishes itself.
7. CONWAY (5-3)
Previous rank: No. 4
Lady Cats opened with a tough schedule with losses to No. 2 Conway and No. 6 Bentonville. “With it being early in the season, we are still figuring out how to work together as a team.” — Conway head coach Laura Crow
8. VALLEY VIEW (1-1)
Previous rank: No. 5
Lady Blazers split with Brookland and Batesville. Will host Paragould Tuesday and see Maumelle Charter, Pulaski Academy and Gravette at Little Rock Spikefest.
9. MARION (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 8
Defending 5A-East champions off to impressive start while Kennedy Bullins makes her way back from off-season injury.
10. BAPTIST PREP (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 10
The two best teams in 4A will meet in pool play when Baptist Prep faces Brookland Saturday at Little Rock Spikefest.
11. BROOKLAND (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 11
Lady Bearcats had a big five-set win over No. 5 Valley View. Have a big week with a match at No. 7 Conway Tuesday and will see Baptist Prep in pool play at Little Rock Spikefest.
12. HACKETT (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 13
Hackett dropped one set in sweeping No. 17 Gravette, Pottsville and Guy-Perkins.
13. BENTONVILLE WEST (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Wolverines have impressive start with a win over No. 4 Conway before falling to No. 12 Shiloh Christian in Bentonville Early Bird Invitational semifinals.
14. CABOT (3-3)
Previous rank: No. 14
Lady Panthers ran into tough competition in Bentonville Early Bird Invitational.
15. BRYANT (1-1)
Previous rank: No. 15
Lady Hornets look to rebound from five-set loss to Benton.
16. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Lady Tigers open season with victories at Greenbrier and Hot Springs Lakeside. Travel to No. 10 Baptist Prep on Tuesday.
17. LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Lady Warriors overcome season-opening loss to Greenbrier with sweeps of Pulaski Academy and Jacksonville.
18. PRAIRIE GROVE (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 22
Lady Tigers making nice opening statement with win over 6A Rogers and conference foes No. 17 Gravette and Gentry.
19. EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE (3-0)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Lady Wildcats knocked off No. 20 Harding Academy to start an undefeated week.
20. MANSFIELD (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 18
Lady Tigers make move to 3A and get pushed to five sets twice, defeating Clarksville and losing conference opener to Elkins.
21. HARDING ACADEMY (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 20
Lady Wildcats recover from season opening loss with wins over Crowley’s Ridge Academy and Hoxie.
22. PARIS (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 23
Lady Eagles notch a pair of five-set wins over Russellville and Dover.
23. POTTSVILLE (1-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Lady Apaches open season with losses to two of the best teams in the state in No. 10 Baptist Prep and No. 13 Hackett.
24. CONWAY CHRISTIAN (0-2)
Previous rank: No. 21
Lady Eagles take losses to 5A Sylvan Hills and No. 10 Baptist Prep.
25. CONWAY ST. JOSEPH (1-2)
Previous rank: No. 24
After five-set losses to Dover and Atkins, Lady Bulldogs bounce back with win over Heber Springs.
DROPPED OUT
No. 9 Greenwood, No. 17 Gravette, No. 25 Life Way Christian