Top performers for the past week in Arkansas high school volleyball
Here’s a list of the top Arkansas high school volleyball performers for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
TOP ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PERFORMERS
Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian
The senior had 15 digs in a 3-0 victory over Rogers. She had 54 digs and eight aces in five matches at the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational.
Kendall Brown, Marion
The junior had 13 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Wynne. She had 11 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Beebe. She had seven kills, four digs, three blocks and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Greene County Tech.
Madison Crum, Greenbrier
The senior had 15 kills and four digs in a 3-1 loss to Little Rock Central. She had 21 kills in a 3-0 victory over Little Rock Christian.
Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 21 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 21 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Reece Erickson, Springdale Har-Ber
Erickson had 11 digs and hit .333 in a 3-0 victory over Greenwood. She had 11 digs and five aces in a 3-1 loss to Fort Smith Southside.
Bonnie Fagan, Valley View
The junior had seven kills and two blocks in a 3-2 loss to Brookland. She had five kills while hitting .364 with two assists, five digs and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Batesville.
Michaelyn Freeman, Hackett
The junior had 20 kills, 17 digs and two aces in a 3-1 victory over Pottsville. She had 16 kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Gravette. She had 12 kills, six aces and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Guy-Perkins.
Drew Hudspeth, Benton
The senior had 34 assists and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Conway. She had 42 assists in a 3-2 victory over Bryant.
Wren Jones, Conway
Jones had 11 kills in a 3-0 loss to Benton. She had 11 kills in a 3-0 victory over Fort Smith Northside. She had 46 kills in six matches in the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational.
Rachel Krafft, Fort Smith Northside
The senior had 57 assists and 16 digs in three matches vs. Siloam Springs, Conway and Springdale.
Lauren Latham, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior had 55 assists, 34 digs, five blocks and five aces in matches vs. Bryant, Baptist Prep and Little Rock Central.
Avery Mann, Prairie Grove
Mann had six aces, four kills and six digs in a 3-1 victory over Rogers. She had two aces, four kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 victory over Gravette. She had 11 digs and four kills in a 3-0 victory over Gentry.
Janyea Manning, Fort Smith Northside
The senior had 41 kills while hitting .269 with two blocks and 22 digs in three matches vs. Siloam Springs, Conway and Springdale.
Holly Morgan, Conway St. Joseph
The junior had 15 digs and seven aces in a 3-0 victory over Heber Springs.
Bree Pardy, Wynne
Pardy had 29 kills, 27 digs and three aces in a 3-2 loss to Greene County Tech. She had 15 kills and six digs in a 3-0 loss to Marion.
Audrey Pender, Shiloh Christian
The senior had 37 kills and hit .410 with nine blocks and seven aces in five matches at the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior had 15 kills in a 3-0 victory over Jonesboro. She had 10 kills and 22 digs in a 3-2 victory over Valley View.
Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland
The senior had three blocks, 34 assists, seven digs and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Jonesboro. She had 41 assists, 27 digs and two blocks in a 3-2 victory over Valley View.
Emma Schnackenberg, Episcopal Collegiate
The junior had 35 assists, five kills and three digs in a 3-1 victory over Harding Academy. She had 27 assists and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian. She had 45 assists with seven kills in a 3-2 victory over Mayflower.
Ella Shelby, Fort Smith Southside
The junior had 26 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 24 digs in a 3-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Taylor Shelton, Bauxite
The senior had 64 digs, 11 aces and three kills in victories over Beebe, Malvern and Clarksville.
Parker Stearns, Benton
The senior had 13 kills in a 3-0 victory over Conway. She had 20 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 victory over Bryant.
Emma Vertz, Prairie Grove
Vertz had 20 assists, eight digs and an ace in a 3-1 victory over Rogers. She had two aces, four kills, 16 digs and 34 assists in a 3-1 victory over Gravette. She had 27 assists, four aces and two kills in a 3-0 victory over Gentry.
Annika Wilbanks, Valley View
The senior had nine kills and hit .391 in a 3-2 loss to Brookland. She had 14 kills while hitting .429 with two blocks and two digs in a 3-0 victory over Batesville.
Bree Williamson, Bryant
The junior had 25 digs in a 3-2 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside. She had 33 digs in a 3-2 loss to Benton.
