Best performances in Northern California high school football (Sept. 5-7)
The third week of the 2024 Northern California high school football season in the Central and Sac-Joaquin Sections produced big individual performances across, as did the second week in five sections: Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast and Northern.
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from Week 2 of games across Northern California.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com
SEPT. 5-7 NORCAL TOP STARS
Marley Alcantara, a senior QB at Pittsburg, completed 13 of 19 for 271 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 63 yards in a 41-14 win over Bishop Manogue (Reno, Nev.).
Hayden Anderson, a senior receiver and DB for Windsor, had five catches for 139 yards and three TDs in a 42-0 win over Hayward.
Isaac Angulo, a senior running back at Orange Cove, rushed 19 times for 185 yards and three TDs in a 38-16 win over Parlier.
Carson Blair, a junior QB at Miramonte, completed 24 of 33 for 334 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another in a 44-0 win over Alhambra.
Art Cachu, a RB and LB for Yosemite, had 29 tackles in a 42-14 win over Sierra. He also contributed on offense with 92 yards rushing and five catches for 92 more yards.
Trevan Crane, a senior RB-LB for Yreka, rushed 13 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 win over Colusa, a week after he rushed 12 times for 200 yards and three TDs in a 41-12 win over Kenai Central (Ak.).
Eli Dukes, a sophomore RB for Palma, rushed nine times for 150 yards and three TDs in a 41-0 win over King City.
Tyler Franklin, a junior QB at Bullard, completed 11 of 15 passes for 232 yards and seven touchdowns in a 70-13 win over Hoover.
Jeremiah Fung, Palo Alto, had two pick 6s and caught a touchdown pass in a 40-0 win over Oak Grove.
Michael Herrera-Chavez, a senior RB at Santa Maria, rushed 13 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Bakersfield Del Oro.
JJ Johnson, a senior QB at Enterprise, completed 15 of 20 for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 12 times for 145 yards and another score, in a 36-0 win over West Valley.
Kingston Keanaaina, a senior running back at Saint Francis, rushed for 336 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-14 win over McClymonds.
Carson Lamb, a senior QB at Downey, completed 25 of 34 for 352 yards and four TDs in a 48-34 win over Merced.
Brandon Lambert, a senior running back at Grant, rushed 20 times for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 win over Inderkum.
Kayden Leaf, a senior QB at Red Bluff, accounted for 390 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 win over Lassen.
Randy Lenor, a junior running back at East Bakersfield, rushed 34 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 win over Foothill.
Max Medina, a junior QB at Patterson, completed 20 of 24 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-17 win over Lathrop.
Roman Mercado, a senior WR for Las Lomas, had six catches for 199 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Benicia.
Robert McDaniel, a senior QB at Hughson, completed 12 of 20 for 292 yards and five TDs in a 45-7 win over Pitman.
Jayden Najera, a sophomore quarterback at Golden West, completed 17 of 21 for 276 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two scores in a 51-7 win over Mission Oak.
Elias Noyola, a senior linebacker at Hanford, had 11 tackles and three sacks in a 34-27 win over Santa Maria St. Joseph.
Nova Perrill, a senior QB at Healdsburg, completed 10 of 15 passes for 257 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed six times for 103 yards and two more scores in a 54-25 win over St. Helena.
Perry Phillips, a senior QB for Durham, completed 13 of 18 for 250 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Trinity.
Tanner Pidgeon, a junior QB-LB for Ferndale, rushed 13 times for 168 yards and four scores in a 46-14 win over Fall River, the week after rushing for 202 yards and four more scores in a 39-12 win over Fort Bragg. He also had nine tackles and three interceptions on defense in two games.
Dominic Pierini, a senior QB at Monte Vista Christian, passed for more than 400 yards for a second straight game in a 42-6 win over Santa Clara. Pierini completed 29 of 36 for 421 yards and five TDs.
Cadillac Pina, a freshman WR for Golden West, had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-7 win over Mission Oak.
Deagan Rose, a junior QB at Clovis, completed 20 of 30 for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-27 win over Frontier. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Zayne St. Laurent, Branham, caught seven passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, in a 60-35 win over Scotts Valley.
Tristan Ti’a, a senior QB at Amador Valley, completed 16 of 18 for 267 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-7 win over Cosumnes Oaks.
Dylan Thomas, a junior QB at Las Lomas, completed 18 of 27 for 335 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Benicia.
Owen Thomason, a senior running back at Arroyo, rushed 14 times and scored six touchdowns in a 37-29 win over Fremont Washington.
Diego Ultreras, a senior WR-SS for El Capitan, had three interceptions in a 34-0 win over Beyer.
Evan Vernon, a senior receiver and DB for Gilroy Christiopher, had eight catches for 125 yards and one touchdowns and had eight tackles in a 35-7 win over Piedmont Hills.
Braeden Ward, a senior RB-DB at Twelve Bridges, rushed 30 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns, plus caught six passes for 93 more yards, in a 52-34 win over Whitney.
Zak Willson, a senior QB at Sierra, completed 22 of 29 for 337 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-48 win over Modesto.