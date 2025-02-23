High School

Cold Hearts advance to OTE Semifinals with huge win over Blue Checks

The Cold Hearts are in the semi-finals after picking up a huge game-three win over the Blue Checks

Caleb Sisk

OTE Star Diamant Blazi in his Cold Hearts uniform
OTE Star Diamant Blazi in his Cold Hearts uniform / Diamant Blazi Instagram

Despite having the worst record in the OTE, the Cold Hearts advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Blue Checks in game three of a best-of-three basketball series.

The Cold Hearts lost game one by two points and rebounded with an eight-point win in game two before pulling off a 97-88 victory Sunday at home.

Blue Checks' star Kaden Magwood missed the final minutes after being ejected for throwing punches. The Cold Hearts took control of the game, and Omari Chaudhry’s shot sealed the win. Diamant Blazi played a key role on defense, while Marcus Gillespie led the offense.

The Cold Hearts will next face the YNG Dreamerz as they look to continue their underdog run.

