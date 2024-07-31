California high school football: Top defensive linemen in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially when it comes to defensive linemen - particularly edge rushers.
Recent names to dominate the line of scrimmage on Friday nights in the Southland include Oaks Christian's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Servite's Mason Graham, and Corona Centennial's Korey Foreman. All three were blue-chip prospects.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top defensive linemen to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
Wyatt tallied 14 sacks in 2023 and it could've been more if he played all four quarters of each game, but some lopsided games left him sidelined. The relentless pass rusher is versatile, strong, quick and a must double-team for opposing offensive lines.
2. Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, Sr. (USC)
Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Lowe get easily compared to Kayvon Thibodeaux who also played at Oaks Christian. Lions coach Charlie Collins believes Lowe could be like KT down the road.
3. Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.
The big fella. Topui is listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and can provide major run-stopping power in college. That kind of size in high school is certainly a problem. He holds offers to Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
4. JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Georgia)
Athlete.
Hanne committed to Georgia this summer and possesses impressive versatility at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds. Greg Biggins from 247Sports says, "He took reps at tackle, edge and as a three-tech and shows the ability to play in multiple fronts and schemes."
5. Shaun Scott, Mater Dei,
Scott is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds with offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Oklahoma, USC and Texas are in the mix, too.
6. Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr. (San Diego State)
Williams had an impressive 18.5 sacks in 16 games last season, and helping the Diablos to CIF-SS Division 2 title and CIF State Division 1-AA crown. Williams also talied 139 tackles, including a total of 39.5 for loss.
7. Anthony Jones, Crean Lutheran, Jr.
Jones could make the biggest leap this fall after a promising sophomore campaign at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with offers to Auburn, Michigan and Georgia. He recorded seven sacks in 11 games last season.
8. Simote Katoanga, JSerra, Jr.
Katoanga has a bevy of offers from Power 4 schools, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and UCLA. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Katoanga is a commanding presence on the edge, but could slide inside when the Lions need it.
9. Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr. (UNLV)
UNLV commit had seven sacks in 11 games last season with 30 tackles. His 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame makes him a matchup nightmare for offensive linemen.
10. Scott Taylor, Loyola, Sr.
The epitome of a football player. Taylor plays defensive end and tight end for the Cubs. With the 'whatever it takes to win' approach, Taylor is a coach's dream. He had 77 tackles and six sacks in 2023.
A FEW MORE DLs
Anthony Adams, Lawndale, Jr.
Noah Aiono, Roosevelt, Sr.
Max Amasio, Leuzinger, Sr.
Kameron Brown, Norco, Sr.
Tomas Cernius, Servite, Sr.
Cole Cogshell, Muir, Sr. (BYU)
Tyrone Cullors, Vista Murrieta, Sr.
Kevonte Henry, Leuzinger, Sr.
Lucien Holland, Inglewood, Sr. (Boise State)
Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Malachi Kindle, Cathedral, Sr.
Shane Klingelberg, Chaparral, Sr. (Southern Utah)
Samu Moala, Leuzinger, Jr.
Aquarius Moore, St. Paul, Sr.
Dabe Nwude, Palos Verdes, Jr.
Damion Ortiz, Cajon, Sr.
Matthew Perez, St. Bonaventure, Jr.
Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, Sr.
Gavin Seguin, Huntington Beach, Jr.
Epi Sitanilei, St. John Bosco, Sr. (UCLA)
Izak Simpson, Simi Valley, Jr.
Ben Tameifuna, Corona Centennial, Jr.
Bret Warner, Thousand Oaks, Jr.
Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, Jr.