All-American girls basketball star McKenna Woliczko has torn ACL, out for rest of season
The news nobody wanted to hear came this morning: Archbishop Mitty girls basketball standout and two-time SBLive Player of the Year McKenna Woliczko has a torn ACL and will be lost for the season.
The 6-foot-2 wing, one of six girls on the SBLive/High School on SI All-American team, injured the knee in a non-contact play during the second quarter of the team's 61-44 loss to Ontario Christian at Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) in the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase.
"Unfortunately I do have a torn ACL requiring surgery," she announced on Twitter. "I will continue to push through this setback."
She also thanked all those who reached out, especially her Mitty and Jason Kidd AAU teammates, "coaches, friends, family and even competitors have reminded me how greeat the basketball community is.
"To Carondelet high school staff, thank you for your immediate attention. Sabrina Ionescu, your concern and words of encourament were heartfelt."
Ionescu, hosting the event for the fourth time, gave Woliczko a hug before she left the premises for the hospital on Saturday.
"Every elite athlete has had to endure injuries in their career," Ionescu told SBLive Saturday. “I let her know I had a pretty significant (hamstring) injury my rookie season and try to be patient. She’s a great young lady, and an excellent player and has a very promising future.”
Mitty (9-1) was ranked No. 1 in the country and Ontario Christian No. 2 by MaxPreps heading into the game, and now the Monarchs must figure out a way to push through without their top scorer, rebounder and emotional leader.
The last two seasons, she was the one who carried the Monarchs through the season after McDonald's All-American Morgan Cheli (now at UConn) sustained significant injuries. Cheli missed most of those seasons, but was able to recover from ankle and calf injuries to return by the postseason. That won't be the case for Woliczko.
Her ability to carry the Monarchs were big reasons why she was named the national Freshman and Sophomore of the Year by SBLive and MaxPreps.
Also a softball standout — her mother Erica was a college softball player and dad a basketball player at University of Pacific — Woliczko will no doubt miss her junior softball season as well.