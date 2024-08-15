California high school football: Committed players in Los Angeles City Section
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
Here are the four players in the Los Angeles City Section that have announced their college commitments prior to the start of the 2024 high school season.
2025 Commits
Chinedu Onyeagoro, DE, King/Drew (SMU)
Onyeagoro first picked up an offer from Washington in January of 2023 on his way to adding many more from schools across the country over the following 14 months. He committed to Southern Methodist in July, choosing the Mustangs over a final group that included Florida, UCLA and Washington.
Onyeagoro was initially a basketball player at King/Drew before joining the football team and immediately making an impact. In nine games as a sophomore, he had 61 tackles including 17 sacks and three forced fumbles. Last season, he added 95 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, finishing with 21 sacks in 11 games.
Mark Iheanachor, LB, Narbonne (SMU)
Iheanachor had a huge junior season as a two-way player for the Gauchos. The four-star linebacker 93 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. On offense, he ran for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging more than seven yards per carry. He also showcased his pass-catching skills with 14 receptions, 246 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Iheanachor added more than 20 scholarships during his recruitment and committed to Southern Methodist in July, choosing the Mustangs over Arizona State, Kansas State and Oklahoma.
Xavier Grant, RB, Gardena (Air Force)
Grant had a breakout junior season for Gardena, finishing with 1,008 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns. He averaged nine yards per carry and more than 13 yards per reception while playing both ways. On defense, he finished the year with 35 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Grant picked up an offer from Air Force in May and announced his commitment to the Falcons after taking a visit to Colorado Springs in June.
2026 Commits
Jaden O'Neal, QB, Narbonne (Oklahoma)
O'Neal heads to Narbonne for his junior year after spending a season each at Los Alamitos and Newport Harbor. A highly sought after quarterback in the class of 2026, O'Neal added offers from nearly 30 schools during his recruitment. He committed to Oklahoma in June, choosing the Sooners over a final group that included Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Washington.
In 11 games as a sophomore at Newport Harbor, he passed for 2,475 yards and 27 touchdown, completing 61 percent of his passes. He also added three touchdowns on the ground.
