California National Signing Day Live updates: Langi to Arizona; Amituanai to San Diego State; Jones to Boise State
The day has finally arrived for many anxious California high school football players. The regular signing day period has finally arrived.
While most of the top 5- and 4-star prospects largely did their official signing day business during the early period — the first week of December — many of the 3-star kids waiting until Feb. 5 to pick their destinations.
With so much activity in the transfer portals, and all the already established college players landing at new homes, the high school players could clearly see where their best opportunities were.
Here are some of the highlights and points of interest for California high school seniors, via our reporting and social media posts.
Peter Langi picks Arizona
The bohemeth 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle from Riordan picked the Wildcats over — get this — 38 other offers. The lad was in demand. Langi was a first-team All-Bay Area selection by the San Francisco Chronicle, helping pave the way for an offens that averaged better than 420 yards per game.
He had original signed at Washington, but decided that wasn't the right destination for him. He told SBLive a couple days after he decommitted that "I don't really want to speak on the UW situation. It just didn't feel right with me and that's about it."
It sounded then like he knew where he wanted to go. On Wednesday, the 101st top California prospect by 247Sports, tweeted bright and early that it was all "about the 'Zona." He'll join fellow Riordan offensive lineman Losipini Tupou has already signed as has other Bay Area standouts, Serra OL Louis Akpa, along with Monte Vista-Danville tight end Kellan Ford.
Live updates, NSD for California players
(Check back throughout the day)
Locan Amituanai to "America's Coolest City"
At least that's what Forbes magazine called San Diego. And now the 6-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Elk Grove is calling it home as he picked San Diego State as his college destination.
He thanked head coach Sean Lewis and his staff for a great weekend and making he and his family "feel loved." The No. 121 recruit in California had 10 other offers including Washington State, Boise State and Idaho, among others.
Kamryn Jones to Boise State
The fleet 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Rancho Cucamonga needed just one official — to beautiful Boise Idaho — to make his choice. He's headed to Boise State after 50 catches for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games — preposterous last season — after transferring from St. John Bosco.