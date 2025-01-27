California Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings (1-27-2025)
It's that time of season when the state's elite teams begin to refine their skills, mesh at the right time, generally put it all together.
Judging from some of the lopsided scores, the best from the Golden State is doing just that.
There's roughly 2-3 weeks left of the regular season before league and section playoffs begin.
Top-ranked Ontario Christian, No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 3 Etiwanda and No. 4 Sierra Canyon are definitely putting their respective foots to the floor as they punish one team after another.
1. Ontario Christian (24-1)
The Knights have rattled off 10 straight since its only defeat to Archbishop Mitty, which it turned around two weeks later. The Knights just rolled a strong San Diego Section power La Jolla Country Day by 53 points behind 37 points by Kaleena Smith who added six assists and four steals, and 24 points by freshman Sydney Douglas.
2. Mater Dei (23-2)
The 12 straight wins since a loss to Mitty at the Nike TOC have been by average of more than 30 per game, including back-to-back wins at the Nike Extravaganza over Bishop Gorman (74-42) and Rancho Christian (82-43). Bigger concern over injury to 6-1 junior tandout Kaeli Wynn. Fears are the noncontact leg injury is similar to Woliczko, but nothing has been reported or confirmed.
3. Etiwanda (19-4)
The Eagles are rolling now with 15 straight wins, including 78-54 over Moreno Valley on Saturday. Etiwanda stopped Incarnate Word Academy's national record 141-game win streak with a 74-65 victory at Hoophall.
4. Sierra Canyon (21-1)
It's 16 in a row for the Trailblazers who since Dec. 20 have won by 28, 41, 56, 44, 33, 38, 38, 64, 41, 49, 43 and 38, the latter a 76-38 victory over defending state D2 champion Harvard-Westlake, which came into the game 18-3 and ranked 16th in the state. Jerzy Robinson had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Leia Edwards 14 points and six steals and Emilia Krestevski 14 points and six rebounds.
5. Archbishop Mitty (14-3)
Life without two-time national Player of the Year McKenna Wolicko (torn ACL) showed in couple losses at Hoophall to national powers Sidwell Friends (53-40) and Morris Catholic (61-57). Nice rebound wins to Riordan (56-42) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (78-33).
6. Clovis West (24-0)
The Golden Eagles finally got a game from four-time state champion Pinewood, a tiny Bay Area School with rich tradition and a load of shooters. Clovis West has outscored opponents 1800-937 on the season.
7. Bishop Montgomery (18-3)
Sophia Dignadice had 18 points, Jordin Blackmon 15 points and nine rebounds, Atiya Watson 15 points and eight rebounds and Armanyie Reed 14 points and four steals — that's a lot of big contributions — in a 67-60 win over St. Mary's Academy on Saturday night.
8. Folsom (16-3)
Responded from 55-51 setback to Francis Parker with wins over St. Francis (80-37) and Oak Ridge (75-43).
9. Brentwood (18-5)
Since 60-42 loss to Sage Hill, the Eagles have won seven straight, the closest game a 69-59 win over Fairmont Prep. For the season, Lev Felman (14.4) and Payton Sugar (13.9) lead the team in scoring per game.
10. Fairmont Prep (17-8)
Junior Adyra Ranjan (23.9 points, 3.5 steals per game) having a superb junior season.
11. Moreno Valley (18-6)
Though handled by Etiwanda, the Vikings have won 16 of 18 behind Alaysha Mills (17.0 ppg), Bella Medina (12.3) and Lelayjah Mills (10.2).
12. Sage Hill (15-7)
The Lightning are rolling now with seven straight wins, including 61-53 victory over Centennial on Saturday. Junior Amalia Hoguin (14 ppg) and versatile sophomore Kamdyn Klamberg (13.1) lead the way.
13. Acalanes (19-1)
The Dons havent been challenged lately but figure to get a tough tussle Wednesday at home against Clayton Valley Charter and Saturday against McClatchy-Sacramento.
14. Pinewood (12-3)
The win at home versus San Ramon Valley (57-52) was significant considering the two programs are very tight and play a similar brand of basketball. Vallory Kuelker had 18 points in that game, hitting six 3-pointers.
15. San Ramon Valley (18-3)
The Wolves have won 10 of 11, with the ony defeat at Pinewood (57-52) on Jan. 18. On Saturday, Rachel Setiawan had 18 points and Alyssa Rudd added 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 61-41 win over Pinole Valley.
16. Carondelet (17-4)
Three of the team's losses are to state ranked teams (San Ramon Valley, Etiwanda and Moreno Valley) and the other to Oklahoma power Union. The Cougars might have had their best win of the year Saturday, 78-50 against St. Mary's-Stockton. Coach Kelly Sopak picked up his 500th win on Martin Luther King Day.
17. Riordan (12-5)
Big wins over St. Francis (63-53) and Bishop O'Dowd (43-40) plus giving Mitty a tussle before losing 46-42 vaults the young program among the state's elite.
18. Ventura (23-1)
The Cougars just keep wnning and winning big, including 71-26 over Pacifica last week when Emily Rea, Kailee Staniland and Brinley Anderson all had 17 points. The Cougars have two more weeks of Channel League play.
19. Harvard-Westlake (18-4)
Before Saturday's humbling loss to Mater Dei, the Wolverines had won 17 of 18 including victories last week over Notre Dame (77-36), Marlborough (53-47) and Chaminade (59-38). Harvard-Westlake has a shot at redemption against Sierra Canyon on Wednesday.
20. Windward (10-7)
Don't be fooled by the record, the Wildcats have played one of the toughest schedules in Southern California, losing to Mater Dei twice, Sage Hill twice, Harvard-Westlake and Ontario Christian.
21. McClatchy (16-5)
Since a 54-51 overtime loss to Riordan and 65-56 loss to Bishop Montgomery, the Lions have found themselves with eight straight wins, including 71-54 over Mission Hills and 65-49 over Caruthers on Saturday.
22. Cardinal Newman (18-3)
The Cardinals have won 11 straight, the only close game was a 67-55 win over Lincoln-Stockton and 54-53 over JSerra Catholic on Dec. 27. Monica Mertle's squad has four more league games left until the North Coast Section playoffs.
23. Rancho Christian (18-6)
Another Southern Section team playing a rugged schedule, having lost to Ontario Christian (95-69), Moreno Valley (82-79) and Mater Dei (82-43). Senior guard Julia Wilson (19.1 ppg) and junior guards Ebony Taylor-Smith (16.3 ppg) and Ayson Boyd (13.8) lead the way.
24. Priory (14-3)
A loss at St. Mary's-Stockton is nothing to be ashamed of as is a loss to Pinewood. Those are the only two losing for the Panthers since a season opener to Clovis. Vienn Sheng (12.0 ppg) leads a very balanced attack.
25. Central-Fresno (18-3)
A big 63-61 overtime win over Clovis vaulted the Grizllies into the rankings after Illicia Ross scored 19 points and Chyna Roland had 11. Savana Chase added nine points and 12 rebounds.