CIF Central Section 2024 football playoff updated brackets, scores, predictions (11-15-2024)

Two huge 1-AA games with state ranking implications as Clovis travels to Clovis East, Clovis North plays at Central

Mitch Stephens

Clovis East senior WR-DB Harold Duvall eyes way down field in game vs. Grant Union. He and the Timberwolves host Clovis in a big Division 1-AA showdown Friday night / Photo: Bobby Medellin

The CIF Central high school football playoffs continue Friday with semifinal and quarterfinal rounds and championship games just a week away.

Click on all the big blue division links below to see the entire brackets and below that our our predictions and calpreps.com. Let us know what you think on the Pick 'Em Challenge that can be found on the Details portion of each game (clock on the game link). Or you can let me know on Twitter at @MitchBookLive or email mitch@scorebooklive.com

Champions in all divisions (other than 8-man) advance to the CIF Northern California Bowl series, with the winners of those games, advancing to state championship contests against Southern California champions.

FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES CENTRAL SECTION

DIVISION 1-AA

No. 5 Clovis (8-3) at No. 1 Clovis East (11-0)
Calpreps prediction: Clovis East 42, Clovis 28
Mitch Stephens pick: Clovis East 35, Clovis 34

No. 2 Clovis North (8-3) at No. 3 Central (9-2)
Calpreps prediction: Central 28, Clovis North 27
MS pick: Central 24, Clovis North 23

DIVISION 1-A

No. 4 Arroyo Grande (9-2) at No. 1 Bakersfield (10-1)
Calpreps pick: Bakersfield 28, Arroyo Grande 24
MS pick: Bakersfield 42, Arroyo Grande 28

No. 7 Centennial (7-4) at No. 3 Frontier (7-4)
CalPreps pick: Frontier 26, Centennial 17
MS pick: Frontier 28, Centennial 24

DIVISION 2

No. 9 St. Joseph (6-5) at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (7-2)
CalPreps pick: Bakersfield Christian 35, St. Joseph 14
MS pick: Bakersfield Christian 24, St. Joseph 21

No. 5 Tulare Western (7-3) at No. 4 Sunnyside (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Sunnyside 31, Tulare Western 21
MS pick: Sunnyside 38, Tulare Western 28

No. 6 San Luis Obispo (10-1) at No. 3 Central Valley Christian (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Central Valley Christian 21, SLO 14
MS pick: SLO 21, Central Valley Christian 14

No. 2 Golden West (9-1) at No. 7 Kingsburg (7-4)
CalPreps pick: Golden West 31, Kingsburg 19
MS pick: Kingsburg 21, Golden West 20

DIVISION 3

No. 8 Monache (7-4) at No. 1 Porterville (8-2)
CalPreps pick: Porterville 28, Monache 14
MS pick: Porterville 35, Monach 17

No. 4 Justin Garza (4-6) at No. 5 Kerman (9-2)
CalPreps pick: Kerman 35, Garza 22
MS pick: Kerman 42, Kerman 21

No. 6 Kennedy (7-4) at No. 3 Righetti (7-3)
CalPreps pick: Righetti 31, Kennedy 30
MS pick: Righetti 42, Kennedy 35

No. 2 Madera (6-4) at No. 2 Nipomo (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Madera 35, Nipomo 22
MS pick: Nipomo 28, Madera 28

DIVISION 4

No. 8 North (6-5) at No. 1 Shafter (9-1)

No. 4 McLane (10-0) at No. 5 Immanuel (9-3)

No. 6 Chowchilla (10-1) at No. 3 Coalinga (11-0)

No. 15 Roosevelt (8-7) at No. 10 South (8-3)

DIVISION 5

No. 8 Santa Ynez (4-7) at No. 1 Bishop Union (9-2)

No. 4 Morro Bay (5-6) at No. 5 Atascadero (6-5)

No. 6 Delano (7-4) at No. 3 Strathmore (9-2)

No. 15 Hoover (4-7) at No. 7 Selma (5-6)

DIVISION 6

No. 8 Boron (6-5) at No. 1 Minarets (9-2)

No. 4 Firebaugh (5-8) at No. 12 Mira Monte (5-6)

No. 11 Rriverdale (6-5) at No. 3 Lindsay (5-5)

No. 2 Corcoran (7-3) at No. 9 Granite Hills (6-5)

EIGHT MAN

No. 4 Orcutt Academy (6-3) at No. 1 Mammoth (8-1)

No. 2 Fresno Christian (6-4) at No. 3 Laton (10-0)

