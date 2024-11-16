CIF Central Section 2024 football playoff updated brackets, scores, predictions (11-15-2024)
The CIF Central high school football playoffs continue Friday with semifinal and quarterfinal rounds and championship games just a week away.
Click on all the big blue division links below to see the entire brackets and below that our our predictions and calpreps.com.
Champions in all divisions (other than 8-man) advance to the CIF Northern California Bowl series, with the winners of those games, advancing to state championship contests against Southern California champions.
FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES CENTRAL SECTION
DIVISION 1-AA
No. 5 Clovis (8-3) at No. 1 Clovis East (11-0)
Calpreps prediction: Clovis East 42, Clovis 28
Mitch Stephens pick: Clovis East 35, Clovis 34
No. 2 Clovis North (8-3) at No. 3 Central (9-2)
Calpreps prediction: Central 28, Clovis North 27
MS pick: Central 24, Clovis North 23
DIVISION 1-A
No. 4 Arroyo Grande (9-2) at No. 1 Bakersfield (10-1)
Calpreps pick: Bakersfield 28, Arroyo Grande 24
MS pick: Bakersfield 42, Arroyo Grande 28
No. 7 Centennial (7-4) at No. 3 Frontier (7-4)
CalPreps pick: Frontier 26, Centennial 17
MS pick: Frontier 28, Centennial 24
DIVISION 2
No. 9 St. Joseph (6-5) at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (7-2)
CalPreps pick: Bakersfield Christian 35, St. Joseph 14
MS pick: Bakersfield Christian 24, St. Joseph 21
No. 5 Tulare Western (7-3) at No. 4 Sunnyside (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Sunnyside 31, Tulare Western 21
MS pick: Sunnyside 38, Tulare Western 28
No. 6 San Luis Obispo (10-1) at No. 3 Central Valley Christian (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Central Valley Christian 21, SLO 14
MS pick: SLO 21, Central Valley Christian 14
No. 2 Golden West (9-1) at No. 7 Kingsburg (7-4)
CalPreps pick: Golden West 31, Kingsburg 19
MS pick: Kingsburg 21, Golden West 20
DIVISION 3
No. 8 Monache (7-4) at No. 1 Porterville (8-2)
CalPreps pick: Porterville 28, Monache 14
MS pick: Porterville 35, Monach 17
No. 4 Justin Garza (4-6) at No. 5 Kerman (9-2)
CalPreps pick: Kerman 35, Garza 22
MS pick: Kerman 42, Kerman 21
No. 6 Kennedy (7-4) at No. 3 Righetti (7-3)
CalPreps pick: Righetti 31, Kennedy 30
MS pick: Righetti 42, Kennedy 35
No. 2 Madera (6-4) at No. 2 Nipomo (6-4)
CalPreps pick: Madera 35, Nipomo 22
MS pick: Nipomo 28, Madera 28
DIVISION 4
No. 8 North (6-5) at No. 1 Shafter (9-1)
No. 4 McLane (10-0) at No. 5 Immanuel (9-3)
No. 6 Chowchilla (10-1) at No. 3 Coalinga (11-0)
No. 15 Roosevelt (8-7) at No. 10 South (8-3)
DIVISION 5
No. 8 Santa Ynez (4-7) at No. 1 Bishop Union (9-2)
No. 4 Morro Bay (5-6) at No. 5 Atascadero (6-5)
No. 6 Delano (7-4) at No. 3 Strathmore (9-2)
No. 15 Hoover (4-7) at No. 7 Selma (5-6)
DIVISION 6
No. 8 Boron (6-5) at No. 1 Minarets (9-2)
No. 4 Firebaugh (5-8) at No. 12 Mira Monte (5-6)
No. 11 Rriverdale (6-5) at No. 3 Lindsay (5-5)
No. 2 Corcoran (7-3) at No. 9 Granite Hills (6-5)
EIGHT MAN
No. 4 Orcutt Academy (6-3) at No. 1 Mammoth (8-1)