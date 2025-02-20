High School

CIF San Diego Section 2025 girls high school soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

Defending champions are Torrey Pines (Open Division), Bonita Vista (D1), Granite Hills (D2), Rancho Buena Vista (D3), La Jolla Country Day (D4), Mar Vista (D5), Tri-City Christian (D5-AA).

Patrick Henry's girls soccer team is the top seed in Division 1. This was after winning the Patriots won a 2024 league title / Courtesy photo: Patrick Henry High School

The CIF's San Diego Section continues one of the nation's most prolific girls soccer tournaments on Thursday as two of its seven playoff brackets kicks off.

Four of the Divisions — Open, Division 1, D2 and D4 — opened play on Tuesday, followed with first-round matches in D3 on Wednesday. Divisions 5 and 5-AA kick off action on Thursday, along with quarterfinal rounds iin four other divisions.

Championship matches in all divisions take place March 1.

Top seeds in each division are San Marcos (Open), Patrick Henry (D1), Poway (D2), Mira Mesa (D3), Canyon (D4), Coastal Academy (D5) and Logan Memorial (D5-AA).

Remarkably, Poway was already eliminated, losing a first-round match to 16th seed Patrick Ridge, 1-0.

Check below for brackets of each division and a catchup of scores on the latest round. Also play Pick 'Em, a fun and free predictions game to forecast all the upcoming matches.

2025 SDS GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS

Open Division

The Open Division, the top division and only eight-team tourney, has adopted the a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).

Tuesday's opener's

No. 1 San Marcos 2, No. 8 Cathedral 2

No. 4 Westview 2, No. 5 Eastlake 0

N. 6 Torrey Pines 2, No. 3 Granite Hills 0

No. 7 Bonita Vista 4, No. 2 Our Lady of Peace 0

Thursday's (Feb. 20) matches

Cathedral at San Marcos

Eastlake at Westview

Torrey Pines at Granite Hills

Bonita Vista vs. Acadey of our Lady of Peace at Mount Miguel HS

Division 1

Tuesday's first round

No. 8 Coronado 5, No. 9 Canyon Crest Academy 1

No. 5 Francis Parker 1, No. 12 La Jolla 0

No. 6. Point Loma 2, No. 11 Classical Academy 0

No. 7 Carlsbad 3, No. 10 West Hills 0

Byes: No. 1 Patrick Henry, No. 2 Mission Hills, No. 3 Mt. Carmel, No. 4 Mater Dei Catholic

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Ems

Division 2

Tuesday's first round

No. 16 Pacific Ridge 1, No. 1 Poway 0

No. 8 Rancho Buena Vista 1, No. 9 El Capitan 0

No. 5 La Costa Canyon 2, No. 12 Steele Canyon 0

No. 13 El Camino 3, No. 4 Del Norte 1

No. 6 Rancho Bernardo 3, No. 11 Otay Ranch 2

No. 3 Scripps Ranch 3, No. 14 Valhalla 2

No. 7 Mission Bay 2, No. 10 Santa Fe Christian 1

No. 2 San Dieguito Academy 2, No. 15 Olympian 0

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Ems

Division 3

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Mira Mesa 1, LJCD 0 (forfeit)

No. 9 Foothills Christian 3, No. 8 Montgomery 1

No. 12 University City 3, No. 5 Calexico 1

No. 4 Escondido Charter 4, No. 13 Monte Vista 0

No. 6 Christian 4, No. 11 Valley Center 3 (PKs)

No. 3 Hilltop 2, No. 14 Ramona 1

No. 7 San Diego 3, No. 10 The Bishop's School 1

No. 2 Helix 4, No. 15 Chula Vista Learning 0

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Ems

Division 4

Tuesday's first round

No. 1 Canyon Hills 7, No. 16 Southwest 0

No. 5 Southwest SD 4, No. 12 Mount Miguel 1

No. 13 O'Farrell 1, No. 4 Marantha Christian 0

No. 6 Escondido 2, No. 11 Morse 1

No. 3 Tri-City Christian 9, No. 14 Hoover 0

No. 7 Madison 1, No. 10 Imperial 0

No. 2 Brawley 6, No. 15 San Ysidro 0

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Ems

Division 5

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Em

Division 5-AA

NEXT ROUND: Pick 'Em

