CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Blowup performances, jersey retirement, updated rankings
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up'.
Every week, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores - and of course - an updated boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
This week's wrap-up covers the third edition of the playoff computer rankings, which had significant movement even at the top in both boys and girls after more league play transpired.
We'll look at one of SoCal's rising stars, who is listed at 7-foot-4, a former SoCal legend getting their jersey retired, and see which Southern Section teams are planning to travel to the Hoophall Classic to play on TV this weekend.
ST. FRANCIS CENTER TURNING INTO NATIONAL PROSPECT
It's rare to see a 7-foot-4 high school basketball player, let alone one that can move and play like St. Francis (CA) Cherif Millogo.
Millogo has been impressive all season thus far, but his game against No. 1 Sierra Canyon proved him to be a national prospect for the 2027 class after notching 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he's a top 10 prospect after this summer when he plays on the circuit," Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said.
KALEENA SMITH DROPS 50
Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian had a career-high 50 points in the Lady Knights' 96-87 victory over nationally-ranked Archbishop Mitty.
Smith scored her team's last 11 points en route to the double-overtime victory at Mater Dei High in Southern California.
Smith is the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class for girls basketball.
JUJU WATKINS JERSEY RETIREMENT
Sierra Canyon retired Juju Watkins' jersey this past week, making her the only student-athlete at the school to have their jersey retired. Watkins was a girls basketball phenom in high school, leading Sierra Canyon to a national championship her senior year.
Watkins was a national phenomenon in high school. She was the Gatorade National Player of the Year, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, the Naismith National Player of the Year and was a multiple-time CIF Player of the Year.
TOP 25 EXPERT RANKINGS
There will be two rankings published every week in the CIF Southern Section as it pertains to boys and girls basketball. There are the traditional expert rankings, which is a Top 25 compiled by a reporter, and there are the computer rankings, which are used to place teams come playoff time.
Here are the latest expert rankings as of Jan. 11.
EXPERT: BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS | GIRLS TOP 25 RANKINGS
COMPUTER RANKINGS
The third edition of the computer rankings was released Tuesday for boys and girls basketball.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
COMPUTER: BOYS BASKETBALL | GIRLS BASKETBALL
TOP CIF-SS TEAMS HEADED TO HOOPHALL CLASSIC
The Hoophall Classic is arguably the country's top high school basketball event. It's held every year during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Springfield, Mass. at Springfield College, which is known as the 'Birthplace of Basketball'. It's also where the Basketball Hall of Fame is located.
Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco, Mater Dei and Inglewood boys will make the trip to the cold Northeast to compete in the star-studded event. Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei and Inglewood will play on Saturday on NBA TV. St. John Bosco will play Monday on ESPN2.
Ontario Christian, Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei girls are competing, too. The ladies will play in an 'all-girls' Friday slate, marking the first time the Hoophall Classic had committed one full day of national competition to girls basketball.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: