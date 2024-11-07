Closest Calpreps predicted high school football playoff games in CIF Southern Section first round
Calpreps.com offers predictions and projections all season long for high school football lovers in Southern California.
It also provides the computer rankings that help to makeup of the CIF Southern Section playoffs in all 14 divisions, including the Division 1 field, which is made up of 10 teams this postseason.
Of the 106 first-round games, 20 are predicted to be decided by one point. Four games in Division 7 and three games in Division 10 have been projected by the narrow margin. Divisions 1, 2 and 13 are the only divisions that don't have any one-point differentials in Calpreps' predictions.
As we head into the opening round of the playoffs Friday night, here are some of the closest Calpreps predictions.
CLOSEST PREDICTED 1ST ROUND GAMES
(by division)
1. San Clemente at Damien, D2
Calpreps predicts this game to be a 28-26 game in favor of San Clemente, which received an at-large berth from the Alpha League that includes Mission Viejo. Let's not forget, the Tritons were a Division 1 playoff team in 2023.
Damien is having a remarkable season, going 8-2 and winning the Baseline League, but have the Spartans tested themselves enough?
2. Yorba Linda at Chaparral, D2
This game is predicted to be a 31-27 game in favor of Yorba Linda. The Mustangs went 9-1 this season, but Chaparral dealt with a much, much more difficult schedule. Pumas QB Dane Weber will start in his first playoff game.
3. Mira Costa at La Habra, D3
It can't get any tighter than a 21-20 predicted score, giving the edge to La Habra. The epitome of a toss-up game.
4. Thousand Oaks at St. Paul, D4
Calpreps is giving St. Paul a 24-23 edge in this one, which will have contrasting styles. St. Paul has a traditional attack - disciplined, physical. Thousand Oaks likes to air it out and use its athletes. QB Jackson Tyler has major offers.
5. Western at Huntington Beach, D5
This predicted score epitomizes competitive equity. Huntington Beach is the No. 1 seed and Western is the No. 16 seed, yet Calpreps sees this game 35-34 in favor of HB.
6. Aliso Niguel at San Dimas, D6
Calpreps predicts Aliso Niguel to beat San Dimas 28-27. San Dimas was an automatic qualifier and Aliso Niguel got into the postseason as an at-large. This is a 7-10 matchup.
7. West Valley at West Torrance, D7
Another No. 1 vs. No. 16 matchup that's separated by just one point, according to Calpreps, which projects No. 1 Torrance to win, 22-21. Four of the eight matchups in Division 7 are projected to be one-point games.
8. Rancho Christian at Hemet, D8
It's a rematch of Week 10's game and last year's first-round matchup in Division 10. Calpreps has Hemet winning 31-30, despite Rancho Christian winning last week's game 31-28.
9. Village Christian at Covina, D9
Covina projected to win 31-30.
10. St. Monica at Brentwood, D10
St. Monica projected to win 28-27.
