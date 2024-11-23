De La Salle edges Pittsburg in rain for 32nd straight CIF North Coast Section title: Live score, updates recap
Thanks to some clutch, timely defense and 150 yards rushing from Dominic Kelly, De La Salle continued its remarkable run through the CIF"s North Coast Section with a tough and gritty 10-7 Open Division championship win over a very determined Pittsburg squad.
Playing under a steady rain at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill (Calif.), the Spartans (12-0) overcame three turnovers and a state-ranked No. 10 Pittsburg eam that was trying to deny De La Salle unfathomable 277-game unbeaten streak inn NCS play and 31 straight titles.
The Pirates (10-2) took a 7-3 lead into halftime behind a 15-yard TD run by Jamar Searcy, a Washington State commit, and had two excellent chances to increase that lead to double digits in the third quarter.
But the Pirates had a couple turnovers of their own and De La Salle's defense not only stiffened in the red zone, but contributed some timely sacks and tackles for losses to likely advance to the CIF Open Division championship game in three weeks.
While the Spartans already won the NCS's highest division — their 32nd straight title — while much of the other sections in the CIF high school football playoffs have another week before going to regional bowl games Dec. 6-7. The Open Division title game is handpicked by the CIF, choosing the top teams from Northern and Southern California.
Despite it's less than resounding win, De La Salle surely clamped down the top spot in the North and now awais likely the winner of the Southern Section Division I championship game played between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
De La Salle's unbeaten streak in NCS play (277-0-1) started after it lost to Pittsburg 35-27 in the 1991 NCS 3A title game. Kelley, who finished with more than 150 yards rushing, actually looked like he scored with two minutes remaining which would have put De La Salle up 16-7. The referees ruled he actually landed at the 1 and rather than take a chance on an exchange or run, with the Pirates out of timeouts, De La Salle took a knee three consecutive plays to win 10-7.
The only other time De La Salle won a game 10-7, according to De La Salle historian Damin Esper, was to start the season in 1978.
The Pirates are coached by Charlie Ramirez, who played linebacker on the Pittsburg team that defeated De La Salle in 1991. Pittsburg’s lone blemish this season was a 35-14 loss to national power St. John Bosco.
De La Salle vs. Pittsburg Recap
First quarter
Anthem: The anthem is over at Diablo Valley College. De La Salle will receive the opening kickoff.
Connection issues: If you are watching the video stream, expect an occasional freeze tonight. The Diablo Valley College press box does not have lightning-quick internet.
Spartans on the move: De La Salle is picking up yards on the ground. Spartans have a first-and-10 at the Pittsburg 31. Derrick Blanche, Dominic Kelley and Duece Jones-Drew are all running hard for the Spartans.
Field goal Spartans: Justin Uribarri drills a 32-yard field goal to put De La Salle on the board. Spartans 3, Pittsburg 0, 3:06 to go in the quarter. 16-play, 71-yard drive for De La Salle.
Pirates marching: Jamar Searcy and Elijah Bow both look good carrying the ball for Pittsburg. First-and-10 Pirates from the De La Salle 25.
End of quarter: De La Salle 3, Pittsburg 0. Pirates will have a fourth-and-inches to begin the second quarter as the rain continues to fall.
Second quarter
Touchdown Pirates: On the first play of the second quarter, Jamar Searcy explodes up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown. Pittsburg 7, De La Salle 3.
De La Salle punt: Spartans drove it to the Pittsburg 48, but a bad snap over quarterback Toa Faavae’s head resulted in a 15-yard loss. Pittsburg forces the game’s first punt and takes over at its own 9.
Pittsburg punt: Anthony Morgan comes up with a big third-down sack for De La Salle. Spartans have it at the Pittsburg 39 following a popped-up punt with 6:28 remaining in the half.
Crazy play: Toa Faavae is picked off by Dominik Calhoun, but he coughs it up on the return and De La Salle gets it back for a new set of downs. What a break. After watching the replay, it sure looked like Calhoun was down before the ball came out. Tough break for Pittsburg. First-and-10 De La Salle from its own 27.
Field goal Spartans: Justin Uribarri boots through a 37-yard field goal, but De La Salle was called for a false start. Uribarri then missed from 42, leaving Pittsburg up 7-3 with 32 seconds remaining in the half.
Halftime: Pittsburg 7, De La Salle 3. Pirates will get the ball to start the second half.
Halftime updates
Third quarter
Second-half kickoff: Pittsburg begins with the ball. Star running back Jamar Searcy had seven carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.
Pirates on the move: Pittsburg crosses midfield on a keeper from quarterback Marley Alcantara.
Pirates fumble: Anthony Morgan falls on a Marley Alcantara fumble at the De La Salle 22. Huge swing in this game as Pittsburg had a first-and-10 at the 12.
Spartans fumble: Jewelous Walls recovers a fumbled snap at the De La Salle 25. Pittsburg has a chance to add to its 7-3 lead with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Turnover on downs: Pittsburg can’t convert a fourth-and-16, and De La Salle takes over at its own 31 late in the third quarter.
Spartans fumble again: It’s wet out there, and De La Salle puts it on the ground for the second straight drive. Etene Pritchard falls on it at the Spartans 41. De La Salle has run four plays in the second half, losing fumbles on two of them.
End of quarter: Pittsburg 7, De La Salle 3
Fourth quarter
Big play Pittsburg: Freshman Kenny Ward hauls in a 29-yard pass from Marley Alcantara, tip-toeing down the right sideline. Pittsburg is in business with a first-and-goal at the 10.
Turnover on downs: De La Salle pushes Pittsburg back with a sack from Matthew Johnson. Spartans take over at their own 22 following a fourth-down stop.
Spartans respond: Big runs from Jaden Jefferson and Dominic Kelley set De La Salle up with a first down at the Pittsburg 36.
Touchdown Spartans: Dominic Kelley explodes for a 33-yard touchdown to put De La Salle up 10-7 with 7:46 remaining.
Dominic Kelley update: Kelley is up to 11 carries for 107 yards.
Pirates punt: Pittsburg goes three-and-out and punts it back to De La Salle with 7:02 remaining. Spartans have it at their own 25 with a chance to ice this game.
Spartans closing it out: Dominic Kelley picks up another first down for De La Salle with 2:39 remaining. Spartans have not attempted a pass in the second half.
Dominic Kelley update: Kelley surpassed the 2,000 career rushing yards mark on his latest carry.
Kelley to the 1: Dominic Kelley is brought down at the 1 with 2:00 remaining. Pittsburg calls its last timeout. De La Salle can knee out the clock to secure another North Coast Section title.
Final: De La Salle 10, Pittsburg 7. Spartans clinch their 32nd straight section title. Heck of an effort by Pittsburg comes up just short.
Pregame
Weather: It’s going to be a wet evening in Pleasant Hill. About 30 minutes before kickoff, it is 60 degrees and raining.
De La Salle offensive players to watch: Quarterback Toa Faavae (698 passing yards, three touchdowns, 64 carries, 518 yards, 14 touchdowns, Idaho commit); running back Derrick Blanche (102 carries, 910 yards, 11 touchdowns, Portland State commit); running back Dominic Kelley (65 carries, 625 yards, 15 touchdowns)
Pittsburg offensive players to watch: Quarterback Marley Alcantara (2,138 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, 0 interceptions); running back Jamar Searcy (121 carries, 1,119 yards, 14 touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns, Washington State commit); wide receiver Makari Kenion (30 catches, 458 yards, six touchdowns)
De La Salle defensive players to watch: Lineman Matthew Johnson (41 total tackles, seven sacks, Oregon commit); linebacker Niko Baumgartner (71 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries); linebacker Bubba Vargas (64 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions)
Pittsburg defensive players to watch: Defensive end Jewelous Walls (59 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, UCLA commit); linebacker Etene Pritchard (52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, San Diego State commit); safety Jadyn Hudson (21 total tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups, UCLA commit)
—
