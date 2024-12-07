Folsom at Pittsburg: Live score, updates from CIF regional football championships
PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA — If the rematch is anything like the original from last season, this CIF Division 1-AA Northern California championship should be fantastic.
Defending state Division 1-A champion Folsom (12-1) travels to Pittsburg (11-2) in a rematch of their 1-A championship game a year ago, when Folsom pulled out a 28-25 win thanks to 327 total yards and all four touchdowns from quarterback Ryder Lyons, the No. 2 ranked QB recruit from the 2026 Class accoring to 247Sports.
Many of the same top players return, however Folsom did add a pair of Division 1 transfers in Texas-bound defensive tackle Josiah Sharma (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and Nevada-signee running back Carter Jackson (910 rushing yards, 10 TDs). Add in the passing combination between Lyons (3,425 total yards, 56 TDs) and junior wideout Jameson Powell (64 catches, 887 yards, 16 TDs) and USC-bound tight end Taniela Tupou (32, 566, 12), a rugged defense that hasn't given up a point since mid November and it's no wonder why most, including the CalPreps compute, are picking the Bulldogs to repeat.
Pittsburg, under second-year head coach Charlie Ramirez, is confident his group is a year stronger and smarter and knows how to deal with the talented five-time state champions. The Pirates certaiinly have the talent, with five players having signed Wednesday to Division I programs, including UCLA bound Jadyn Hudson, at safety, and defensive end Juju Walls, both four year starters.
Add in San Diego State bound middle linebacker Etene Pritchard, Boise State signee Domink Calhoun, at linebacker, and the team's top two-way threat, running back and strong safety Jamar Searcy (Washington State) and Folsom coach Paul Doherty is wondering where are there any holes. Searcy has rushed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns and elusive Pittsburg QB Marley Alcantara has thrown for 2,598 yards and 36 touchdowns. Highlights of last year's game below:
What most are counting on is that Lyons will fill up any holes, though we found a coach who had possibly a couple solutions to slow down the Josh Allen-type threat.
Follow along below for live updates from the CIF regional bowl game between Folsom and Pittsburg, which is scheculed to kick off at 7:30 p.m. The winner plays the winner of Newbury Park vs. Lincoln in next week's state title game. Check in on that live update below
Folsom at Pittsburg, Division I-AA regional bowl game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
1ST QUARTER