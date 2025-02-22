Harvard-Westlake vs. Notre Dame high school basketball, Open Division: Live updates
It's simple. The winner of Friday's game between Notre Dame and Harvard-Westlake will advance to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final on March 1.
After three rounds of pool-play, Notre Dame is 3-0 and Harvard-Westlake is 2-0 in Pool A. The Knights will travel to take on the Wolverines in Studio City (7 p.m.) in what will be the third act of this heated matchup between Mission League foes.
Harvard-Westlake won the first two meetings 73-63 and 67-64, respectively. The latter score coming in the Mission League tournament final on Feb. 5.
Friday night's game will be Notre Dame's final pool-play game. The Knights have their bye on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Harvard-Westlake will take on Santa Margarita in its final pool-play game.
If Notre Dame wins Friday, it completes pool play 4-0 and advances to the final. If Harvard-Westlake wins, it will be 3-0 heading into its final game with Santa Margarita, which is currently 0-2. Even Harvard-Westlake loses that final game and drops to 3-1, it will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Notre Dame (which would also be 3-1 in this scenario).
- OPEN DIVISON BRACKET, SCHEDULE
- OPEN DIVISION RD. 1 RECAP
- OPEN DIVISION RD. 2 RECAP
- OPEN DIVISION RD. 3 RECAP
LIVE UPDATES
OPEN DIVISION STANDINGS
(Records heading into Friday night)
POOL A
POOL B
Notre Dame 3-0
Sierra Canyon 2-1
Harvard-Westlake 2-0
Roosevelt 2-0
JSerra 1-2
Redondo Union 1-2
Santa Margarita 0-2
St. John Bosco 1-1
La Mirada 0-2
Heritage Christian 0-2
...Tipoff is schedule for 7 p.m.
