High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
There’s a new No. 1 at the national and region level after Mater Dei cleaned its slate during its first season with multiple losses since 2015 by defeating St. John Bosco 36-31. The loss propelled Sierra Canyon, which remained undefeated, to the top spot going into the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Meanwhile, No. 10 Kahuku in Hawaii reached the Oahu Open Division final by defeating Campbell 24-6. The Red Raiders will vie for their second straight OIA title and fifth in six seasons this week against Kapolei, which upset Mililani 21-14 to earn a shot at its first OIA championship.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
High School on SI Southwest Region Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-0) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Def. Loyola (Los Angeles) 52-3
This week: Idle (vs. No. 9 Santa Margarita, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Mater Dei 36-31
This week: Idle (vs. Orange Lutheran, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (9-1) (No. 7 nationally)
Last week: Def. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) 60-29
This week: Idle (vs. Servite, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: Idle (vs. Foothill, Nevada Open Division semifinals, Nov. 14)
5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (7-2) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Def. No. 2 St. John Bosco 36-31
This week: Idle (vs. No. 7 Mission Viejo, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (9-0) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Def. California (San Ramon, Calif.) 52-14
This week: vs. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord, Calif.)
7. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (9-1) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Def. Los Alamitos (Calif.) 76-49
This week: Idle (at No. 5 Meter Dei, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
8. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (9-0) (No. 24 nationally)
Last week: Def. Cesar Chavez (Laveen, Ariz.) 63-0
This week: at Chandler (Ariz.)
9. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (7-3) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 41-14
This week: Idle (at No. 1 Sierra Canyon, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
10. Kahuku (Hawaii) (7-3)
Last week: Def. Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) 24-6
This week: vs. Kapolei (Hawaii), Oahu Open Division final
Under Consideration
Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Folsom (Calif.)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter