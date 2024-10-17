High School

JSerra vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (10/18/2024)

Watch live as Jordon Davison, No. 1 Mater Dei clash with JSerra in a battle of California Southern Section powers

Sam Brown

Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly carries.
Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly carries. / Photo by Heston Quan

Two of the best California high school football teams will meet in a Trinity League battle on Friday when top-ranked Mater Dei hits the road to face JSerra.

The Monarchs are ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings, and they will look to remain perfect on Friday against a JSerra squad that is still ranked No. 8 in the Southern Section rankings despite a pair of back-to-back losses.

You can watch Mater Dei vs. JSerra live on the NFHS Network.

What: Southern Section high school football powerhouses Mater Dei and JSerra face off

When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 18

Where: JSerra High School | San Juan Capistrano, California

How to watch the live stream online: Watch Mater Dei vs. JSerra live on the NFHS Network

Pick 'Em Challenge: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE

Mater Dei Monarchs (5-0)

It wasn't the most thrilling game of the season, but the Monarchs handled their business in last week's 28-6 win over previously unbeaten Servite.

Oregon-bound running back Jordon Davison scored the game's first touchdown, but Washington-commit Dash Beierly took over from there.

The senior quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, including a 26-yard TD that Kayden Dixon-Wyatt hauled in with just one hand (VIDEO).

JSerra Lions (5-2)

The Lions jumped out to a 5-0 start to begin the season, but they come into this one on the heels of back-to-back losses to two of the Top 10 teams in the state.

It doesn't get much easier for JSerra after this, as the Lions face Santa Margarita (No. 17 in California) next week before closing out the season on the road against national No. 2 St. John Bosco.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

