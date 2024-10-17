JSerra vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (10/18/2024)
Two of the best California high school football teams will meet in a Trinity League battle on Friday when top-ranked Mater Dei hits the road to face JSerra.
The Monarchs are ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings, and they will look to remain perfect on Friday against a JSerra squad that is still ranked No. 8 in the Southern Section rankings despite a pair of back-to-back losses.
You can watch Mater Dei vs. JSerra live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Servite vs. Mater Dei football live stream
What: Southern Section high school football powerhouses Mater Dei and JSerra face off
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 18
Where: JSerra High School | San Juan Capistrano, California
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Mater Dei vs. JSerra live on the NFHS Network
Pick 'Em Challenge: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Mater Dei Monarchs (5-0)
It wasn't the most thrilling game of the season, but the Monarchs handled their business in last week's 28-6 win over previously unbeaten Servite.
Oregon-bound running back Jordon Davison scored the game's first touchdown, but Washington-commit Dash Beierly took over from there.
The senior quarterback tossed three touchdown passes, including a 26-yard TD that Kayden Dixon-Wyatt hauled in with just one hand (VIDEO).
JSerra Lions (5-2)
The Lions jumped out to a 5-0 start to begin the season, but they come into this one on the heels of back-to-back losses to two of the Top 10 teams in the state.
It doesn't get much easier for JSerra after this, as the Lions face Santa Margarita (No. 17 in California) next week before closing out the season on the road against national No. 2 St. John Bosco.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports