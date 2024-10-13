Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (10/13/2024)
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco stay at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Corona Centennial and Murrieta Valley rise ahead of Big VIII League clash in Week 8.
Millikan moves up after taking down rival Long Beach Poly.
Here are the latest rankings as of October 13, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (6-0)
Monarchs' QB Dash Beierly continues to show efficiency, throwing three TDs to three different teammates in win over Servite. He's yet to throw an INT this season; at JSerra; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. St. John Bosco (7-0)
Braves edge Santa Margarita in 13-0 victory; vs. Servite at SoFi Stadium; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
3. Mission Viejo (7-0)
Diablos coming off a bye week; at San Clement; 3
STORY: Phillip Bell navigating loss of mother, father suing school
4. Orange Lutheran (6-2)
The Lancers stay take down JSerra 23-17; vs. Santa Margarita; 4
STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4
5. Corona Centennial (5-2)
The Huskies beat Vista Murrieta 63-0. Husan Longstreet was 10 for 13 for 220 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed for a score; vs. Murrieta Valley, Thursday; 6
6. Servite (6-1)
Servite takes its first loss of the season to No. 1 Mater Dei; vs. St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium; 5
STORY: Servite-St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium
7. Sierra Canyon (4-3)
Trailblazers rout Notre Dame Sherman Oaks 50-17; vs. Bishop Amat; 8
8. JSerra (5-2)
The Lions drop its second straight Trinity League game; vs. Mater Dei; 7
9. Murrieta Valley (6-1)
Nighthawks romp Chaparral 56-22. Dorian Hoze ran for 223 yards and two TDs; at Corona Centennial, Thursday; 16
10. Inglewood (7-0)
Sentinels rolled Lawndale 42-0; vs. Mira Costa; 10
11. Oaks Christian (5-2)
Lions edge Bishop Diego on the road, 13-0; vs. St. Bonaventure; 9
12. Gardena Serra (5-2)
Cavs beat Chaminade 33-21; at Notre Dame; 11
13. Santa Margarita (3-4)
Eagles took St. John Bosco to the brink; vs. Orange Lutheran; 14
14. Oak Hills (7-0)
Karson Cox was at it again. QB QB Jacob Webster is coming along; at Apple Valley; 15
15. Newbury Park (7-0)
Panthers take down Calabasas to stay unbeaten. Brady Smigiel threw four more TDs; vs. Westlake; 17
16. Chaparral (6-2)
Pumas fall to Murrieta Valley big; vs. Norco; 13
17. Downey (6-1)
The Vikings beat Bellflower 49-0; vs. Dominguez; 18
18. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Griffins coming off a bye week ahead of Alpha League play; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach; 19
19. San Clemente (4-3)
Tritons roll Coronado (NV); vs. Mission Viejo; 20
20. San Juan Hills (6-1)
The Stallions have inside track for Bravo League title after beating Yorba Linda 26-16; vs. Newport Harbor; 23
21. Millikan (6-2)
Anthony League scores four TDs in win over Long Beach Poly, giving the Jackrabbits their first Moore League loss since 2009; at Lakewood; 22
22. Yorba Linda (6-1)
Yorba Linda falls to San Juan Hills in Bravo League play; at Tesoro; 21
23. Leuzinger (5-2)
The Olympians drop its second straight, falling Palos Verdes this past week; at Culver City; 12
24. Cathedral (5-1)
Jaden Jefferson passed for 341 yards and four TDs in 41-30 win over Paraclete; at St. Pius; 24
25. Simi Valley (7-0)
Pioneers beat Camarillo 56-7. Tagg Harrison threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns; vs. Bishop Diego; 25
