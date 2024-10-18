JSerra vs. Mater Dei football: Live score updates from CIF-SS football (10/18/2024)
The Nation's top high school football team faces a road test on Friday as Mater Dei travels to take on JSerra in a Southern Section showdown.
The 5-0 Monarchs are ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings and they're coming into this one after an impressive 28-6 victory against previously unbeaten Servite last week.
JSerra is 5-2 but they were 5-0 until a pair of back-to-back losses to two of the Southern Section's Top 10 teams.
PREGAME
While Jordon Davison played well and had the game's first touchdown, it was Washington-commit Dash Beierly who turned in the standout performance of the night in last week's win over Servite.
The senior play-caller threw three touchdown passes, including a 26-yard dime that Kayden Dixon-Wyatt reeled in using just one hand (VIDEO).
JSerra gave up a season-high 23 points last week, and the Lions have now allowed at least 19 points in four straight games after holding their first three opponents to a touchdown or less.
Whether or not the defense has taken a step back, they'll be tested during these next three games with Santa Margarita and No. 2 St. John Bosco on the slate after Friday's matchup with the nation's top team.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
