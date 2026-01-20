Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 94 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the day include some of California's top-ranked teams as Crean Lutheran takes on Cypress and Redondo Union hosts Peninsula.
Western Christian vs. Tarbut V' Torah – 4:15 PM
Hamilton vs. United Christian Academy – 5:00 PM
Trinity Classical Academy vs. de Toledo – 5:00 PM
Peninsula vs. Redondo Union – 5:00 PM
Mark Keppel vs. Alhambra – 5:00 PM
Montebello vs. San Gabriel – 5:00 PM
Bell Gardens vs. Schurr – 5:00 PM
University Prep vs. Silver Valley – 5:30 PM
Rim of the World vs. Arroyo Valley – 5:30 PM
Valley Christian/Cerritos vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory – 6:00 PM
Carpinteria vs. Malibu – 6:00 PM
Animo Leadership vs. Hawthorne – 6:00 PM
Webb vs. Newport Christian School – 6:00 PM
Century vs. Santa Ana Valley – 6:00 PM
Anaheim vs. Savanna – 6:00 PM
Hawthorne Math & Science Academy vs. California Academy of Math & Science – 6:00 PM
Santiago (GG) vs. Los Amigos – 6:00 PM
Estancia vs. Rancho Alamitos – 6:00 PM
Santa Ana vs. Westminster – 6:00 PM
Villanova Prep vs. Grace – 6:00 PM
Loara vs. Bolsa Grande – 6:00 PM
Bloomington vs. Kaiser – 6:00 PM
San Gorgonio vs. Colton – 6:00 PM
Katella vs. Segerstrom – 6:15 PM
Kennedy vs. Tustin – 6:15 PM
Desert vs. Rosamond – 6:30 PM
Castaic vs. West Ranch – 6:30 PM
Saugus vs. Canyon/Canyon – 6:30 PM
Fullerton vs. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana – 6:30 PM
Roosevelt vs. Norte Vista – 6:30 PM
Desert Christian Academy vs. Santa Rosa Academy – 6:30 PM
Etiwanda vs. Upland – 6:30 PM
Buena Park vs. Garden Grove – 6:30 PM
Valencia/Valencia vs. Hart – 6:30 PM
Godinez Fundamental vs. Costa Mesa – 6:30 PM
San Dimas vs. Colony – 6:30 PM
Los Altos vs. Alta Loma – 6:30 PM
Damien vs. Los Osos – 6:30 PM
Canyon/Anaheim vs. El Modena – 6:30 PM
Chino Hills vs. Rancho Cucamonga – 6:30 PM
Orange vs. Saddleback – 6:30 PM
Chaffey vs. Ontario – 6:30 PM
Chino vs. Montclair – 6:30 PM
Don Lugo vs. Diamond Ranch – 6:30 PM
Burroughs/Burbank vs. Crescenta Valley – 6:45 PM
Arcadia vs. Glendale – 6:45 PM
Pasadena vs. Burbank – 6:45 PM
West Valley vs. Temescal Canyon – 6:45 PM
Cleveland vs. Heritage Christian – 7:00 PM
Bishop Union vs. Boron – 7:00 PM
Santa Paula vs. Nordhoff – 7:00 PM
Channel Islands vs. Del Sol – 7:00 PM
Rancho Dominguez vs. Compton – 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs. Carter – 7:00 PM
Imperial vs. Palo Verde Valley – 7:00 PM
Citrus Valley vs. Cajon – 7:00 PM
Granite Hills vs. Silverado – 7:00 PM
Fillmore vs. Hueneme – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto Leadership Academy vs. California Military Institute – 7:00 PM
Foothill vs. La Habra – 7:00 PM
Torrance vs. El Segundo – 7:00 PM
Crean Lutheran vs. Cypress – 7:00 PM
Beaumont vs. Redlands East Valley – 7:00 PM
Great Oak vs. Vista Murrieta – 7:00 PM
Summit vs. Jurupa Hills – 7:00 PM
Nuview Bridge vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy – 7:00 PM
Esperanza vs. Brea Olinda – 7:00 PM
Grand Terrace vs. Rialto – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Valley vs. Murrieta Mesa – 7:00 PM
Temecula Valley vs. Chaparral – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto vs. Indian Springs – 7:00 PM
Oaks Christian vs. Calabasas – 7:00 PM
Agoura vs. Thousand Oaks – 7:00 PM
Moorpark vs. Royal – 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Simi Valley – 7:00 PM
Brentwood School vs. Viewpoint – 7:00 PM
Crossroads vs. Campbell Hall – 7:00 PM
Newbury Park vs. Westlake – 7:00 PM
Pacifica (GG) vs. Troy – 7:00 PM
Sunny Hills vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Vasquez vs. Desert Christian – 7:00 PM
Sonora vs. Villa Park – 7:00 PM
Barstow vs. Adelanto – 7:00 PM
Tahquitz vs. Elsinore – 7:00 PM
Fontana vs. Notre Dame/Riverside – 7:00 PM
Yucaipa vs. Redlands – 7:00 PM
West Torrance vs. South Torrance – 7:00 PM
Hoover vs. Muir – 7:15 PM
Ontario Christian vs. Aquinas – 7:30 PM
Wiseburn-Da Vinci vs. Mira Costa – 7:30 PM
California City vs. Kern Valley – 7:30 PM
Hesperia Christian vs. Big Bear – 7:30 PM
Maranatha vs. Whittier Christian – 7:30 PM
Calvary Baptist vs. Grove – 7:45 PM
