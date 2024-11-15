National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (11/15/2024)
High school football has reached the state championship phase in a handful of states, while playoff season is upon us in all but one (Connecticut).
This weekend's slate of playoff games is loaded with big-time matchups, and we're spotlighting the best of the best from coast to coast.
Bryce Underwood and Belleville made the list for the second consecutive week, following up a convincing win over Saline with a state championship-caliber game against Detroit Catholic Central.
The High School on SI staff picked our 10 best games across the country this week, then picked the winner and final score of all 10.
JD Humburg was last week's winner, finishing 8-2.
Here's how we see the national high school football games of the week playing out on the weekend of November 15, 2024:
Mission Viejo vs. Corona Centennial (California)
Tarek Fattal: Corona Centennial 51-49
Mitch Stephens: Corona Centennial 31-30
Andy Villamarzo: Mission Viejo 37-35
Mike Swanson: Corona Centennial 48-47
Gary Adornato: Corona Centennial 28-24
Jack Butler: Mission Viejo 35-14
JD Humburg: Mission Viejo 45-10
Todd Milles: Mission Viejo 49-30
Centennial vs. Mission Viejo football playoff game feels like 'public school Superbowl'
Lowndes vs. North Paulding (Georgia)
Tarek Fattal: Lowndes 45-13
Mitch Stephens: Lowndes 48-14
Andy Villamarzo: Lowndes 41-21
Mike Swanson: Lowndes 37-21
Gary Adornato: Lowndes 21-10
Jack Butler: Lowndes 28-17
JD Humburg: Lowndes 32-14
Todd Milles: Lowndes 51-21
Georgia high school football playoff brackets; Scores, Analysis, GHSL Updates
Anna vs. Colleyville Heritage (Texas)
Tarek Fattal: Colleyville Heritage 33-30
Mitch Stephens: Colleyville Heritage 38-21
Andy Villamarzo: Anna 42-28
Mike Swanson: Anna 34-31
Gary Adornato: Anna 35-28
Jack Butler: Colleyville Heritage 31-20
JD Humburg: Anna 42-24
Todd Milles: Anna 27-24
10 things we learned in Texas high school football Week 11
Belleville vs. Detroit Catholic Central (Michigan)
Tarek Fattal: Detroit Catholic Central 22-21
Mitch Stephens: Detroit Catholic Central 34-10
Andy Villamarzo: Belleville 45-17
Mike Swanson: Belleville 31-27
Gary Adornato: Belleville 21-17
Jack Butler: Belleville 24-20
JD Humburg: Detroit Catholic Central 33-32
Todd Milles: Detroit Catholic Central 31-20
Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
Central Catholic vs. Lakeridge (Oregon)
Tarek Fattal: Central Catholic 27-21
Mitch Stephens: Central Catholic 14-10
Andy Villamarzo: Central Catholic 28-21
Mike Swanson: Central Catholic 31-17
Gary Adornato: Central Catholic 49-10
Jack Butler: Central Catholic 35-30
JD Humburg: Central Catholic 14-7
Todd Milles: Central Catholic 34-15
Oregon (OSAA) high school football quarterfinals — quick stats, first impressions for every matchup
Archbishop Spalding vs. McDonogh (Maryland)
Tarek Fattal: Archbishop Spalding 42-10
Mitch Stephens: Archbishop Spalding 28-14
Andy Villamarzo: Archbishop Spalding 28-7
Mike Swanson: Archbishop Spalding 35-21
Gary Adornato: Archbishop Spalding 42-0
Jack Butler: Archbishop Spalding 35-7
JD Humburg: Archbishop Spalding 30-6
Todd Milles: Archbishop Spalding 23-13
Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (11/10/2024)
Auburn vs. Thompson (Alabama)
Tarek Fattal: Auburn 30-26
Mitch Stephens: Auburn 22-21
Andy Villamarzo: Auburn 34-17
Mike Swanson: Thompson 27-21
Gary Adornato: Auburn 24-17
Jack Butler: Auburn 28-17
JD Humburg: Thompson 23-22
Todd Milles: Auburn 24-18
What we learned in the first round of the AHSAA football state playoffs
Mukwonago vs. Muskego (Wisconsin)
Tarek Fattal: Mukwonago 17-13
Mitch Stephens: Muskego 24-21
Andy Villamarzo: Mukwonago 17-10
Mike Swanson: Muskego 31-27
Gary Adornato: Mukwonago 28-20
Jack Butler: Mukwonago 30-21
JD Humburg: Mukwonago 35-24
Todd Milles: Mukwonago 31-19
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Owatonna vs. Alexandria (Minnesota)
Tarek Fattal: Alexandria 33-19
Mitch Stephens: Alexandria 17-14
Andy Villamarzo: Alexandria 31-16
Mike Swanson: Alexandria 34-18
Gary Adornato: Owatonna 31-14
Jack Butler: Alexandria 31-28
JD Humburg: Owatonna 28-24
Todd Milles: Owatonna 51-38
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Minnesota high school football playoff semifinals
Oviedo vs. Pace (Florida)
Tarek Fattal: Pace 42-20
Mitch Stephens: Pace 35-20
Andy Villamarzo: Pace 40-32
Mike Swanson: Pace 41-38
Gary Adornato: Pace 30-20
Jack Butler: Oviedo 31-30
JD Humburg: Pace 35-20
Todd Milles: Pace 37-30
The Biggest Snubs That Missed Out on This Year’s FHSAA 2024 Football Playoff Field
—
