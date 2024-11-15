High School

California (CIF) high school football Week 2 playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)

High School On SI brings you live California high school football postseason scores from all sections

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Corona Centennial takes on Mission Viejo on Friday night in the California high school football playoff game of the week.
Corona Centennial takes on Mission Viejo on Friday night in the California high school football playoff game of the week. / Greg Stein

The 2024 California high school football playoff season rolls on Friday with varying rounds of postseason action across the state.

You can follow all of the CIF football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive California High School Football Scoreboard.

We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to catching all of the California high school football playoff action on Friday night (November 15, 2024).

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN SECTION SCORES 

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION SCORES

LOS ANGELES SECTION SCORES 

SAN DIEGO SECTION SCORES

CENTRAL SECTION SCORES 

CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCORES

NORTH COAST SECTION SCORES 

NORTHERN SECTION SCORES

OAKLAND SECTION SCORES 

SAN FRANCISCO SECTION SCORES

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BRACKETS

CIF Southern Section high school football playoff brackets, Divisions 1-14

CIF Central Coast 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-11-2024)

CIF North Coast Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-11-2024)

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times

CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH CIF GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

We also invite you to visit the brand new California homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on California high school sports.

Published
