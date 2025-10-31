No. 4 Mission Viejo vs. No. 8 Los Alamitos in California High School football game: Live score update-Oct. 30, 2025
A key clash in California high school football happens tonight when the No. 4-ranked Mission Viejo Diablos play No. 8-ranked Los Alamitos Griffins in the regular season finale.
Mission Viejo is 8-1 overall and has won four in a row. The Diablos are ranked No. 20 in the national top 25 poll.
Los Alamitos enters an 8-1 mark but enters this game coming off a loss last week San Clemente, 28-9.
The Griffins have outscored foes 339-191, while the Diablos have a 329-144 margin.
What to know?
Mission Viejo is 4-0 in this recent series, including a 34-28 win last year. Prior to that, the teams played in 2006 (44-7) and 2004 (55-21)
Accoding to High School on SI's Tarek Fattal, the Alpha League is a four-team league, only the top two teams receive automatic playoff berths. If Mission Viejo wins, it will be 3-0 and in first place. If San Clemente beats Edison, the Tritons will finish second at 2-1. That would leave Los Al praying for an at-large berth in Division 2, which it would likely get — but there's no guarantee.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
Mission Viejo
CB Jeron Jones, sr. — 4-star recruit is ranked No. 33 in the state; Washington pledge is tied for team lead with 4 INTs
QB Luke Fahey, sr. — The No. 31-ranked QB in the country; He’s committed to Ohio State. He’s thrown for 2,539 yard and 20 TDs in 9 games.
DL JD Hill, sr. — 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is ranked No. 88 in the country. Has 98 tackles, 25 TFL, 13 sacks, 18 QB hurries
RB Davonte Curtis, sr. — He’s leading the team in rushing yards (473) and TDs (10) among ball carriers.
WR Jack Junker, jr. — Uncommitted recruit is tops in the team with 47 catches, 830 yards and 11 TDs.
DB Jordan Hicks, so. — He’s tied with Jones with 4 INTs and is first with 3 FF.
DL Kane Nolte, sr. — Teams with Hill to make the front line tough. He’s got 77 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks and 17 QB hurries.
Los Alamitos
RB/LB Lenny Ibarra, sr. — He’s an Army pledge.
TE Beckham Hofland, sr. — The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is a Boise State pledge.
QB Colin Creason, sr. — He’s starting for the first time after having to sit out last year after transferring from Long Beach Poly. He has passed for 1,292 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 8 more TDs.
WR Kamden Tillis, jr. — 5-foot-10 target holds 4 Division I offers
